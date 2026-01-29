 Maharashtra’s No 1 Vaishnavi Adkar Eyes Strong Home Run At 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMaharashtra’s No 1 Vaishnavi Adkar Eyes Strong Home Run At 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series

Maharashtra’s No 1 Vaishnavi Adkar Eyes Strong Home Run At 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series

Maharashtra’s No.1 women’s singles player Vaishnavi Adkar has received a wild card entry into the main draw of the 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series. The 21-year-old Pune-based player aims to capitalise on home support as she takes on higher-ranked international competition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra’s top women’s singles player Vaishnavi Adkar prepares to compete on home soil at the 2026 L&T Mumbai Open | File Photo

Mumbai, January 29, 2026: Homegrown talent and Maharashtra’s No.1 women’s singles player, Vaishnavi Adkar, has been given a wild card into the main draw at the upcoming L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series, which will be held at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in Mumbai. The qualifiers will be held on January 31 and February 1, followed by the main draw, which is scheduled from February 2 to 8, 2026.

Rising star from Maharashtra

At just 21, Vaishnavi Adkar has proven herself as the No.1 women’s singles player of her state and has impressive wins under her belt. She claimed her maiden ITF Pro singles title at the W15 Women’s Tennis Championship in Ahmedabad in 2024. She cemented her reputation as a promising young athlete when she won the bronze medal at the World University Tennis Championship in Germany last year, also becoming the first-ever Indian woman to do so.

Playing on home soil

FPJ Shorts
Nashik–Mumbai Farmers’ Long March Suspended At Shahapur After State Government Assurances
Nashik–Mumbai Farmers’ Long March Suspended At Shahapur After State Government Assurances
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George Upset Over Department Interference
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George Upset Over Department Interference
Bhiwandi News: Pothole-Ridden Mankoli–Anjurphata–Chinchoti Highway Turns Death Trap For Commuters
Bhiwandi News: Pothole-Ridden Mankoli–Anjurphata–Chinchoti Highway Turns Death Trap For Commuters
Yogi Cabinet Clears Cashless Healthcare For Teachers, Over 14 Lakh Employees To Benefit
Yogi Cabinet Clears Cashless Healthcare For Teachers, Over 14 Lakh Employees To Benefit

Hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, the L&T Mumbai Open is set to be a special experience for Vaishnavi Adkar as she looks to impress her local crowd. She stated, “It’s really enjoyable to play in front of my home fans. The energy is unmatched and the atmosphere is always positive and encouraging. When you hear people cheering for you, it gives you that extra boost, especially in tight moments. I feel proud to play in Maharashtra and represent India, and I’m really thankful to everyone who comes out to support us. I aim to channelise this energy and maximise my performance in the upcoming L&T Mumbai Open.”

Gratitude for opportunity

She went on to thank the MSLTA and the L&T Mumbai Open for giving her the platform to face elite competition, saying, “Personally, my rank is not high enough to get into the WTA events directly. So having the L&T Mumbai Open here in Maharashtra really helps me get the exposure that I need against higher-ranked players, and for this, I would really like to thank MSLTA, Hon President Mr Prashant Sutar and Hon Secretary Mr Sunder Iyer.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
People’s Armwrestling Federation Of India Receives Affiliation From Paralympic Committee Of India
article-image

Focus on improvement

Looking ahead to the upcoming tournament, Vaishnavi Adkar shared, “I want to focus on a few important aspects like my serve and controlling the baseline. This tournament is going to help me observe and better understand what the higher-ranked players are doing differently, as I hope to pick up a few lessons, improve my game and, in the process, make the most out of the opportunity that I’ve been given.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra’s No 1 Vaishnavi Adkar Eyes Strong Home Run At 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series
Maharashtra’s No 1 Vaishnavi Adkar Eyes Strong Home Run At 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series
People’s Armwrestling Federation Of India Receives Affiliation From Paralympic Committee Of India
People’s Armwrestling Federation Of India Receives Affiliation From Paralympic Committee Of India
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 29, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 29, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Rishabh Pant Extends Warm Wishes To Sanjiv Goenka On His 65th Birthday; Lucknow Super Giants Owner...
Rishabh Pant Extends Warm Wishes To Sanjiv Goenka On His 65th Birthday; Lucknow Super Giants Owner...
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026 Toss Update: Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, RCB To Bowl First And Look To Seal...
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026 Toss Update: Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, RCB To Bowl First And Look To Seal...