'Don't Disturb Chetta': Suryakumar Yadav Teases Sanju Samson As Team Arrives In Trivandrum; CSK Shares Viral VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav Makes Teases Sanju Samson As Team Arrives In Trivandrum; CSK Shares Viral VIDEO | X

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), January 29: A video has gone viral on social media showing Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav in a fun moment with the wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson at the airport on Thursday. India and New Zealand teams on Thursday arrived in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram for the final T20I. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also shared the viral video on its social media platform.

Hometown

Trivandrum is also the hometown of Sanju Samson and the fans will be excited to witness their local lad in action at the Greenfield Stadium in Karyavattom on Saturday (January 31).

Viral Video

As the team arrived at the airport, Sanju Samson is seen walking towards the exit in the presence of fans and media persons. The video has been shot by an onlooker present at the spot and the video is going viral on social media.

The viral video shows Suryakumar Yadav depicting a security personnel who is trying to keep the people away from Sanju Samson. He is seen in the video saying, "Make way, Make way please, Don't Disturb Chetta" while walking alongside Sanju Samson.

CSK Shares Video

CSK also reacted to the viral video and said, "CHETTAN LANDing ft. Captain SKY! " Sanju Samson will be seen in the yellow jersey in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season as CSK bought the star in the IPL Auction 2026 from Rajasthan Royals for Rs 18 crore.

Burst Into Laughter

The people present at the spot burst into laughter on Suryakumar's fun act as it involved their local hero. Sanju Samson is also seen in the video smiling and enjoying the fun act of his captain in the light moment at the airport.

Samson's Form

Sanju Samson is yet to find his form in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. He has managed to score only 40 runs from the four T20Is he has played in the series.

World Cup Spot

His highest score in the entire tournament is only 24 runs. Sanju Samson might find it difficult to find his spot in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 playing eleven with this performance. Sanju has a last chance to prove his worth or else his fans will face another disappointment in the final game.