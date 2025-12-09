R. Ashwin's Cryptic Post Featuring Sunny Leone Sparks Social Media Buzz As Cricket Fans Decode Hidden Message

Image: R. Ashwin/X

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin sparked curiosity and amusement on social media after he posted a collage featuring Bollywood actress Sunny Leone alongside a photograph of Chennai’s Sadhu Street on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. The post initially left fans confused, with many attempting to decode the connection behind Ashwin’s unexpected upload.

Soon, the mystery was solved. Ashwin’s post was a playful nod to Tamil Nadu’s young all-rounder Sunny Sandhu, who recently made headlines with a standout performance in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The clever wordplay, Sunny Leone and Sadhu Street, served as a witty shoutout to the rising cricketer, whose name is a blend of the two references.

Sandhu justified the attention with his explosive cameo on Monday during Tamil Nadu’s clash against Saurashtra at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Playing only his second T20 match, the 22-year-old smashed 30 runs off just 9 balls, forming a crucial 37-run stand with Sai Sudharsan. His late surge proved vital, helping Tamil Nadu chase down 183 and seal a much-needed win.

Ashwin’s playful post not only entertained fans but also shone a spotlight on Tamil Nadu’s promising talent, marking Sunny Sandhu as a young player to watch as the tournament intensifies.

'There Is Nothing Like BAZZBALL': R. Ashwin Praises England's Aggressive Style Of Play During AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sparked fresh conversations on social media during the second Ashes Test at the Gabba after sharing his take on England’s ultra-aggressive “Bazball” approach. Posting on X while England were 191/4, Ashwin wrote, “When it comes off, there is nothing like BAZZBALL,” acknowledging the effectiveness of the high-risk, high-reward batting style when executed well.

Ashwin’s comment came at a crucial phase of the match, as England continued to push the scoring rate despite losing key wickets early on. The post quickly gained traction among cricket fans, especially as Bazball remains one of the most debated tactical shifts in modern Test cricket. Many praised Ashwin for his fair and balanced appreciation of England’s attacking method, while others took it as a subtle reminder of how unpredictable the approach can be.

As the Ashes battle intensifies, Ashwin’s timely observation added another layer to the ongoing discussion surrounding England’s philosophy under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. His remark highlighted not just England’s intent at the Gabba, but also the global impact of Bazball, admired, questioned, and analysed by players and fans alike.