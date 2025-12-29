'Centre Tried To Mislead People': Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Backs Supreme Court Stay On Aravalli Range

ANI

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, while welcoming the Supreme Court's stay order on the Aravalli range, has accused the central government of misleading the public on the issue.

“The Supreme Court's stay order is welcome. The central government and the environment minister were trying to mislead the public regarding the Aravalli range,” said Gehlot to the media in Jaipur after the SC's order on Monday.

Targeting the central government on the issue, Gehlot said that it is not clear why the central government and the union environment minister were so stubborn. Public sentiment was against it. Everyone understood the consequences, but the central government and the minister remained adamant.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gehlot flags the formation of CEC (Central Empowered Committee) and said that the previous CEC reported directly to the Supreme Court. The minister should explain why it was disbanded. After disbanding it, they created a committee within their department, also called the CEC. The previous committee had significance as it was reporting directly to the Supreme Court.

“That committee included judges, activists, and experts. It was constituted by the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court monitored it. Re-establish that committee, and half the problem will be solved,” suggested Gehlot.

Read Also SC Stays Its Earlier Order On Aravalli Definition; Forms New Expert Panel To Examine Issues

Talking about the public agitation on the Aravali issue, Gehlot said, public outrage that arose earlier, with people taking to the streets and protesting, sent a message that we will not tolerate this. This is also an opportunity for the central government and the environment minister to act on the issue with a changed perspective. “

Notably, the new definition of the Aravali Range had become a major issue in Rajasthan, as a large part of the Aravalli Range passes through the state. There were protests in almost all the districts where the Aravali exists.