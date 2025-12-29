Delhi Chokes Under Severe Smog As AQI Hits Hazardous 402; Dense Fog Disrupts Travel | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to another hazardous winter morning on Monday as a toxic mix of dense fog and severe air pollution engulfed the national capital, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) beyond 400 and sharply reducing visibility.

The national capital was blanketed in thick smog on Monday morning, with the overall AQI recorded at 402 at 7 a.m., placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category.

Pollution levels crossed 400 at more than half of Delhi’s air quality monitoring stations, highlighting extremely hazardous conditions across large parts of the city.

Out of 40 monitoring stations, 25 reported AQI levels in the ‘severe’ range.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visibility in the national capital is affected as a layer of toxic smog engulfs the city. CPCB claims that the AQI in the area is at '459', categorised as 'Severe'.



(Visuals from Akshardham) pic.twitter.com/5NoNuYmYI2 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025

Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 458, making it the most polluted area, followed by Anand Vihar at 459, Wazirpur at 444 and Rohini at 445. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) remained the dominant pollutant.

Data from Lodhi Road and RK Puram stations was unavailable.

The pollution crisis was compounded by dense fog, which drastically reduced visibility across Delhi and the surrounding regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ for very dense fog in most parts of the capital between 5:31 a.m. and 8:31 a.m., advising people to drive cautiously, use fog lights, avoid unnecessary travel and cover their faces while stepping outdoors.

Visibility began dropping sharply late Sunday night and remained poor through the early hours of Monday, slowing traffic and making travel risky. At Delhi airport, visibility fell to around 125 metres, with runway visibility ranging between 100 and 150 metres.

Read Also Severe Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh As CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Closure Of All Schools Till...

In a passenger advisory posted on X, Delhi Airport said, “Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations.”

Authorities warned that disruptions could continue and urged passengers to check flight status with their respective airlines. Ground staff were deployed across terminals to assist travellers.

Several airlines also issued advisories. IndiGo said that fog and cold winter conditions at Delhi and Hindon airports had led to fluctuating visibility and slower operations, while reiterating that passenger safety remained its top priority. The airline advised travellers to monitor flight updates and said rebooking and refund options were available.

Air India, in a late-night advisory, said, “Weather forecast for tomorrow morning indicates dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which is likely to impact flight operations. We have taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions… However, in the event of unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations, please rest assured that our ground teams will extend all necessary assistance.”

Rail services were also affected, with several trains, including the Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat and Jan Shatabdi, running behind schedule.

With air quality remaining in the ‘severe’ category, health experts have advised residents to limit outdoor exposure as authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)