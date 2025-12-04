 Odisha: Artist Creates Sand Animation To Welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin To India; Video
Internationally acclaimed sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a sand animation at Puri’s Golden Beach to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin to India. The artwork symbolises India-Russia friendship ahead of Putin’s two-day visit, which includes a private dinner with PM Modi, ceremonial welcome, Rajghat visit, annual summit talks, and key defence discussions in New Delhi.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Odisha: Artist Creates Sand Animation To Welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin To India; Video

Puri: Internationally acclaimed artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has created a special sand animation artwork to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin on his visit to India. The artwork was crafted on the Golden Beach in Puri, Odisha, on Thursday.

Manas Kumar Sahoo, a finalist of 'India’s Got Talent' and one of the country’s leading sand animation performers, completed the artwork in two hours. The creation was based on the theme, “Welcome President Putin to India”.

Through flowing sand visuals, the artwork symbolises friendship, peace, and the long-standing bond between India and Russia. Speaking about his creation, Sahoo told IANS, “Art has the power to connect nations. This sand animation is my way of expressing respect and strengthening the message of peace and global harmony.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India begins this evening. Shortly after his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host him for a private dinner, mirroring a similar gesture offered by President Putin during PM Modi’s Moscow visit in July 2024. The dinner is expected to be informal, allowing both leaders to set the tone ahead of formal discussions.

On Friday morning, President Putin will begin his official engagements with a ceremonial welcome. He will then visit Rajghat to pay homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial -- a customary protocol for visiting heads of state.

This will be followed by the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at Hyderabad House in the national capital. As part of the programme, PM Modi will also host a working lunch for President Putin and his delegation.

Alongside the leaders’ meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov are expected to hold discussions on key military cooperation and defence technology.

President Putin’s visit comes at a time when India-US relations have experienced tensions, particularly after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on several Indian goods and a 25 per cent levy linked specifically to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

