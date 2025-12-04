UP Woman Hits Maulana With Whip 11 Times In 2 Minutes After 15-Year-Old Daughter's Alleged Rape In Amethi; Police Begin Probe | VIDEO | X

Amethi: A deeply disturbing video emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, of a woman repeatedly striking an alleged Maulana with a whip, accusing him of sexually abusing her minor daughter. The Maulana, identified in a subsequent complaint as Haseeb, a madrasa teacher, is seen pleading for mercy with folded hands in the viral clip.

The incident, said to be from the Jamo Police Station area, has led to a police investigation as authorities are working to confirm the identities of those involved and the exact location.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's what happened

The video which surfaced on Tuesday, shows the woman pursuing and assaulting the man 11 times with the whip over two minutes, while shouting abuses. She can be heard saying in the clip, "You raped a 15-year-old girl by stuffing a cloth in her mouth. I have proof. Confess your crime, or I will kill you." The accused, seen sitting on a bed at one point, denied wrongdoing, crying, "You're beating me for no fault of mine. I'm not at fault, oh Allah." A second woman filmed the entire event on a mobile phone.

Formal complaint filed

The matter was brought to wider attention after Sarvesh Kumar Singh, the state in-charge of the Rashtriya Gau Raksha Vahini, posted the video and a formal complaint letter on social media. The letter, sent to the Sultanpur SP on December 1, identified the accused as Maulana Haseeb, a teacher at a madrasa in the Bahmarpur Gram Panchayat, and alleged he had previously faced a complaint in the Kudwar police station area.

Singh also called for a character and conduct investigation of all madrasas and teachers in the district, stating that "children studying in madrasas are not safe."

As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Jamo Police Station in-charge Vinod Singh said that officers are currently working to identify the woman, who is said to run a shop in Jamo town, and the Maulana, who is believed not to be from Amethi. An FIR will only be registered once the investigation is complete.