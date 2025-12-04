 UP Woman Hits Maulana With Whip 11 Times In 2 Minutes After 15-Year-Old Daughter's Alleged Rape In Amethi; Police Begin Probe | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Woman Hits Maulana With Whip 11 Times In 2 Minutes After 15-Year-Old Daughter's Alleged Rape In Amethi; Police Begin Probe | VIDEO

UP Woman Hits Maulana With Whip 11 Times In 2 Minutes After 15-Year-Old Daughter's Alleged Rape In Amethi; Police Begin Probe | VIDEO

The matter was brought to wider attention after Sarvesh Kumar Singh, the state in-charge of the Rashtriya Gau Raksha Vahini, posted the video and a formal complaint letter on social media. The letter, sent to the Sultanpur SP on December 1, identified the accused as Maulana Haseeb, a teacher at a madrasa in the Bahmarpur Gram Panchayat.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
UP Woman Hits Maulana With Whip 11 Times In 2 Minutes After 15-Year-Old Daughter's Alleged Rape In Amethi; Police Begin Probe | VIDEO | X

Amethi: A deeply disturbing video emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, of a woman repeatedly striking an alleged Maulana with a whip, accusing him of sexually abusing her minor daughter. The Maulana, identified in a subsequent complaint as Haseeb, a madrasa teacher, is seen pleading for mercy with folded hands in the viral clip.

The incident, said to be from the Jamo Police Station area, has led to a police investigation as authorities are working to confirm the identities of those involved and the exact location.

Here's what happened

The video which surfaced on Tuesday, shows the woman pursuing and assaulting the man 11 times with the whip over two minutes, while shouting abuses. She can be heard saying in the clip, "You raped a 15-year-old girl by stuffing a cloth in her mouth. I have proof. Confess your crime, or I will kill you." The accused, seen sitting on a bed at one point, denied wrongdoing, crying, "You're beating me for no fault of mine. I'm not at fault, oh Allah." A second woman filmed the entire event on a mobile phone.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Greets Nation On International Cheetah Day, Hails Conservation Efforts And Tourism
PM Modi Greets Nation On International Cheetah Day, Hails Conservation Efforts And Tourism
'Ye Ghar Aapka Hai': Mumbai Man’s Surprise Flat For Parents Wins Millions Of Hearts; Watch Wholesome Video
'Ye Ghar Aapka Hai': Mumbai Man’s Surprise Flat For Parents Wins Millions Of Hearts; Watch Wholesome Video
Andhra Pradesh Government Allots 480 Acres Of Land In Visakhapatnam & Anakapalli Districts To Adani Infra For Setting Up 1 GW AI Data Centres
Andhra Pradesh Government Allots 480 Acres Of Land In Visakhapatnam & Anakapalli Districts To Adani Infra For Setting Up 1 GW AI Data Centres
AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Objection Window Open Till December 10
AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Objection Window Open Till December 10

Formal complaint filed

The matter was brought to wider attention after Sarvesh Kumar Singh, the state in-charge of the Rashtriya Gau Raksha Vahini, posted the video and a formal complaint letter on social media. The letter, sent to the Sultanpur SP on December 1, identified the accused as Maulana Haseeb, a teacher at a madrasa in the Bahmarpur Gram Panchayat, and alleged he had previously faced a complaint in the Kudwar police station area.

Singh also called for a character and conduct investigation of all madrasas and teachers in the district, stating that "children studying in madrasas are not safe."

As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Jamo Police Station in-charge Vinod Singh said that officers are currently working to identify the woman, who is said to run a shop in Jamo town, and the Maulana, who is believed not to be from Amethi. An FIR will only be registered once the investigation is complete.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Woman Hits Maulana With Whip 11 Times In 2 Minutes After 15-Year-Old Daughter's Alleged Rape In...

UP Woman Hits Maulana With Whip 11 Times In 2 Minutes After 15-Year-Old Daughter's Alleged Rape In...

PM Modi Greets Nation On International Cheetah Day, Hails Conservation Efforts And Tourism

PM Modi Greets Nation On International Cheetah Day, Hails Conservation Efforts And Tourism

'Chairs, Punches Fly': Shortage Of Rasgullas In Wedding Turns Into Full Blown Fight Between Bride &...

'Chairs, Punches Fly': Shortage Of Rasgullas In Wedding Turns Into Full Blown Fight Between Bride &...

PM Modi Extends Navy Day Greetings; Remembers Spending Diwali Onboard INS Vikrant

PM Modi Extends Navy Day Greetings; Remembers Spending Diwali Onboard INS Vikrant

Indian Navy Day: Know How 'Operation Trident' Is Connected To Maritime Prowess

Indian Navy Day: Know How 'Operation Trident' Is Connected To Maritime Prowess