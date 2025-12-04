Karnataka HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Rape Case, Life Sentence Upheld

Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna | IANS

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court has rejected expelled Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna's plea seeking bail in the life sentence granted to him in connection with a rape case.

During the hearing of the petition held on Monday, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, who argued on behalf of Prajwal Revanna, sought bail, saying the former MP would not leave the country.

Advocate Luthra argued that when Prajwal left the country on April 24, 2024, no case was registered against him. He had told the court that a case was registered against Prajwal on April 28.

The advocate also argued that his client will not leave the country. The trial judge considered whether Prof. Ravi Varma Kumar was prosecuted for destroying evidence under Section 201 of the IPC. Apart from this, there are three more cases against my client, Revanna's lawyer stated.

Advocate Luthra said that the trial court has sentenced him based on the materials in the case file. Prajwal has obtained an order to ban obscene videos in the trial court. He has also filed a complaint against the election agent in Hassan and a complaint in court against his former car driver. However, no hearing has been held in this case, argued lawyer Luthra.

In August 2025, Revanna was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Court for People's Representatives in connection with a rape case of a domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura in Hassan district.

A fine of Rs 10 lakh was also imposed on him. The court said that the victim will be given a compensation of Rs 7 lakh.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was convicted in one of four rape cases filed against him.

