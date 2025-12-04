 'Centre Blocking Foreign Delegation Meetings With LoP,' Claims Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Vladimir Putin Visit
HomeIndia'Centre Blocking Foreign Delegation Meetings With LoP,' Claims Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Vladimir Putin Visit

'Centre Blocking Foreign Delegation Meetings With LoP,' Claims Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Vladimir Putin Visit

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Image) | ANI

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that the Centre has been advising the foreign delegations against any meeting or discussion with the Leader of Opposition (LoP), a norm that was exercised during the previous governments, both during the UPA and the NDA.

The startling charge by Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to reporters outside Parliament, comes hours ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India. His remarks are set to raise eyebrows in the political corridors and also set the stage for heated sparring between the BJP and Congress.

“Meetings with the LOP take place with delegations coming from outside. It has been a long-held tradition and has always been done this way,” he said, while citing instances during Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments.

“But, this government has made a deliberate attempt to scrap that precedent. It tells foreign delegates coming from outside not to meet the LoP. This is being done every time, and lately this has become its policy,” he further stated.

When queried by scribes about the probable reason behind such a step, he said that the government was doing this out of “insecurity”.

Venting his ire over the Opposition being “left out and ignored” during visits by foreign delegations, he said that it’s not only the government that represents this country, but the Opposition also is the voice of this nation and its people.

He said that the Opposition also brings a perspective on national issues and hence its views should be given due respect.

“The government doesn't want us to meet with people from outside. Narendra Modi does not allow it, and the Foreign Ministry does not allow it. They are doing it out of insecurity,” he added.

The big charge comes just ahead of Vladimir Putin’s two-day tour of India, seen as the high-stakes visit amidst global spotlight and its huge geopolitical impact.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive this evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host an informal dinner for Putin, thereby setting the tone for the formal summit on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

