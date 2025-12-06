 What Is The Age Gap Between Sara Khan & Krish Pathak?
What Is The Age Gap Between Sara Khan & Krish Pathak?

Sara Khan & Krish Pathak had an intimate court marriage in October 2025. The couple has now officially taken their saat pheras and nikah, announcing the joyous news on social media with the words, "both our worlds said yes (sic)."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Sara Khan & Krish Pathak | Instagram

Back in October, Bidaai actress Sara Khan had announced her court marriage with boyfriend Krish Pathak. Months later, she took to Instagram to reveal that the couple has now officially tied the knot in both Hindu and Muslim ceremonies. Uploading a couple of pictures from their intimate court wedding, Sara wrote, "QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak (sic)." Amid their sweet wedding announcement, many television fans were curious about the age gap between the newlyweds. Let’s take a look at it below:

Sara Khan-Krish Pathak Age Gap

Born on 6 August 1989, Sara is 36 years old, while her husband Krish, at 32, is four years her junior. This makes Sara four years older than her husband.

Sara and Krish met on an online dating app a year ago. Sara said to Times Now, "We met on a dating app and then we decided to meet. And then, our meeting turned into marriage (sic)." Back then (in October) Sara mentioned about doing an intimate court marriage and planning to do "nikah and pheras" in a grand way.

Now completing the rituals with Nikah and Pheras, Sara wrote, "Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes ❤️ #KriSa (sic)." The dup announced about their wedding a cute video clip, saying, "Two cultures, one love."

