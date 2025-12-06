 'My Father Was Born In India': Hugh Grant Reveals Surprising Indian Connection, Says He Might Be Half Indian
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'My Father Was Born In India': Hugh Grant Reveals Surprising Indian Connection, Says He Might Be Half Indian

'My Father Was Born In India': Hugh Grant Reveals Surprising Indian Connection, Says He Might Be Half Indian

British actor Hugh Grant revealed his father was born in India, suggesting he might be "half Indian." Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, he shared memories of filming the French movie "La Nuit Bengali" in Kolkata in 1988, his experiences with local culture, and his admiration for Indian cinema, especially the works of Satyajit Ray and filmmakers Merchant and Ivory.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
'My Father Was Born In India': Hugh Grant Reveals Surprising Indian Connection, Says He Might Be Half Indian | File Pic

New Delhi: Hugh Grant, the British star known for romance classics such as "Four Weddings and a Funeral", "Notting Hill" and "Love Actually", says he might be a "half Indian", revealing that his father was born in India.

Speaking at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday, the 65-year-old actor said his family has roots in the Indian subcontinent.

Hugh Grant's Statements

"My father was a soldier. In fact, he was born in India. I had to find his birth certificate, and it was really tough. It was some obscure town in the north of India. It may well be Pakistan now," Grant said.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Crime: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Tribute Banner Allegedly Defaced In Bhiwandi’s Kavad Village; Case Registered Against 2 Accused
Thane Crime: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Tribute Banner Allegedly Defaced In Bhiwandi’s Kavad Village; Case Registered Against 2 Accused
Thane NDPS Wing Busts Drug Racket; Over 2.2 Kg Hashish Worth ₹1.10 Crore Seized In Mumbra, 1 Accused Arrested
Thane NDPS Wing Busts Drug Racket; Over 2.2 Kg Hashish Worth ₹1.10 Crore Seized In Mumbra, 1 Accused Arrested
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is

"He was born in either India or Pakistan. I guess that makes me half Indian, really," he added.

Read Also
Zootopia 2: Dog Owners In China Bring Their Dogs To Film's Screening, Adorable VIDEO Shows Furry...
article-image

Grant On His First Visit To India

Grant also walked the memory lane, recalling his first visit to India in 1988. The actor said he was in the country to shoot for "La Nuit Bengali" (The Bengali Night) in Kolkata, then Calcutta.

"I shot a very arty film in 1988, French, 'La Nuit Bengali' in Kolkata and it never really had much of the release... but I thoroughly enjoyed being in Kolkata, although people said, 'Hugh, it is going to be a cultural shock for you.' and it was but I ended up loving it," he said.

The actor shared a funny story about the first driver he encountered in India.

"When I arrived, he introduced himself as Bishu and he looked like a 12-year-old. I think he might have been 13, and I said, 'You sure you can drive' and he said ' yes'. And within three weeks, he crashed quite badly. And he was fired.

Read Also
Does Miley Cyrus' Rare Cushion-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring By Maxx Morando Cost $150,000?
article-image

"I didn't see him for quite a few months and then I bumped into him on the streets of Kolkata and I say 'Bishu, how are you ? What's happening ?' and he said, 'It's all good sir, I got a new job., I am now driving a school bus,' He was great," Grant remembered.

During his visit to the country, Grant said he met many people and fell in love with them.

"I sort of fell into Kolkata high society, I don't know how that happened. Because the French crew, the director, the crew, they all went very local, they started dressing local, they slept on local.

"I for some reason got swept up into Kolkata high society, went to cocktail parties and polo. I didn't know that life still existed anywhere. But it existed then in Kolkata. The Tollygunge Club and I went there to parties and people like Moon Moon Sen, I had a lovely time there."

Read Also
Stefanie Pieper Death: Austrian Beauty Influencer Found Dead After Being Missing From Holiday Party
article-image

About La Nuit Bengali

Adapted from the semi-autobiographical novel by Mircea Eliade, "La Nuit Bengali" was set in 1930s Calcutta. Starring Grant and Supriya Pathak in the lead roles, the film follows a young European engineer who becomes entangled in a forbidden romance with the daughter of the traditional Bengali family hosting him.

The movie also starred cinema icons Shabana Azmi and the late Soumitra Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Grant, who was in conversation with actor Rahul Khanna, was quizzed about his knowledge of Indian cinema.

"I have seen a bit of Satyajit Ray's films, we were using his studio and he is quite of genius. But I can't pretend I have seen a lot of Bollywood," he said.

Read Also
Miley Cyrus Engaged To Maxx Morando After Nearly 4 Years Of Dating
article-image

In his early career, years before he became a heartthrob, Grant worked in "Maurice", a Merchant Ivory production, in 1987. The film was directed by acclaimed writer-director James Ivory, who produced the project with his frequent Indian collaborator and partner Ismail Merchant.

Recalling his experience of working with the duo, the actor said they were a "unique and wonderful pair".

"They made absolutely beautiful, very brave films. And I was extremely fond of them both and it's very sad that we have now lost Ismail. Jim of course going strong and winning Oscars. Making a film (with them) was interesting in many ways, largely because they never had any money at all and what money they had that suddenly disappeared in the middle of productions.

"Suddenly Ismail would borrow my mother's car for the evening and she would get it back only two weeks later or they would run out of money so Ismail would do cooking, he would just cook curry for the whole cast and crew. So it was unique in that way. Everyone who ever did one of their films ended up loving them... even though they have been slightly ripped off," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunjay Kapur Will Row: Priya Sachdev Fires Back, Calls Karisma Kapoor's 95 Lakh UNPAID School Fees...

Sunjay Kapur Will Row: Priya Sachdev Fires Back, Calls Karisma Kapoor's 95 Lakh UNPAID School Fees...

YouTuber Sourav Joshi Marries Avantika Bhatt In Rishikesh, Shares FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding:...

YouTuber Sourav Joshi Marries Avantika Bhatt In Rishikesh, Shares FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding:...

'My Father Was Born In India': Hugh Grant Reveals Surprising Indian Connection, Says He Might Be...

'My Father Was Born In India': Hugh Grant Reveals Surprising Indian Connection, Says He Might Be...

Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As Sister Kritika Tiwari Marries Pilot Tejashwi Singh, Pens Sweet Note:...

Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As Sister Kritika Tiwari Marries Pilot Tejashwi Singh, Pens Sweet Note:...

'Paying Actors To Do Damage Control...': Sonu Sood Criticised For Defending IndiGo Amid Flight...

'Paying Actors To Do Damage Control...': Sonu Sood Criticised For Defending IndiGo Amid Flight...