Does Miley Cyrus' Rare Cushion-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring By Maxx Morando Cost $150,000?

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are officially engaged! The singer turned heads as she arrived at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere with her long-time musician partner—and an eye-catching cushion-cut diamond ring on her finger. But just how much is Miley’s stunning new sparkler from Maxx Morando really worth? Keep reading to know everything about his sparkly masterpiece.

Decoding Miley’s unique engagement ring

The ring, designed by Los Angeles jewellery artist Jackie Aish, is far from the traditional Hollywood solitaire. It reportedly features a four-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond, set in an east–west direction on a bold bombe-style bezel setting, a design that leans more sculptural than sparkly and is unmistakably Miley.

Jewellery influencer Julia Chafe described it as “super unique,” pointing out that the stone appears to be mounted on a cigar band. While initial reports claim it’s cast in 14-karat yellow gold, Julia wasn’t entirely convinced, adding, “I feel like that's fake news. I doubt she would have a 14-karat gold engagement ring.”

She also noted the warm-toned diamond, calling it part of the rising trend of "desert diamonds," and suggested the setting may even create the illusion of two half-moon side stones. Based on current market valuation, she estimated the ring at around $150,000, though the actual price remains undisclosed.

Inside Miley and Maxx’s relationship

Miley and Maxx’s relationship began when they met on a blind date. Miley, who has been with Maxx for nearly four years, once joked about the experience, stating in an interview with British Vogue, “The worst that can happen is I leave.” They first sparked romance rumours in 2021 and have kept things mostly private until now.