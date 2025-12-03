Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Stun In Crystal-Studded Gown By Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer in Gaurav Gupta gown |

Indian designers have dressed global celebrities for years, but few moments feel as defining as when royalty embraces homegrown couture. At the British Fashion Awards 2025, Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer proved exactly that. Stepping out in bespoke Gaurav Gupta masterpieces, Princess Diana’s stylish nieces didn’t just walk the red carpet—they illuminated it.

Take a look:

Lady Amelia & Eliza Spencer stun in GG couture

Amelia floated down the carpet in a luminous ivory column gown that sparkled under the lights with delicate crystal detailing. To elevate the soft palette, she chose rich emerald drop earrings paired with matching rings, further completed with a compact black clutch.

Meanwhile, Eliza chose a champagne-gold gown that showcased Gaurav Gupta’s love for architectural silhouettes. Her ensemble featured a dramatic drape, sparkling beadwork, and a thigh-high slit that oozed both elegance and unapologeticness. She kept her accessories minimal with a slim diamond necklace, pearl-and-diamond earrings, and a nude-toned clutch that allowed the gown’s sculptural shine to take centre stage.

Both sisters opted for glowing, dewy makeup with softly flushed cheeks, hints of shimmer on the eyes, and muted lips. Their hair, styled in polished buns, added a clean and modern finish.

Who are the Spencer twins?

The Spencer Sisters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, are well-known figures in the fashion world. Born in 1992 and signed to STORM Management, they are fraternal twins, with Eliza reportedly being two minutes older.

Daughters of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, they grew up near their royal cousins and even attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. Together, they’ve appeared on magazine covers and walked endless runways – taking royal heritage to the couture world.