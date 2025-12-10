Post Malone Guwahati Concert: American Singer Falls While Coming Down From Stage To Meet His Fans - Watch Viral Video

American singer Post Malone performed in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday. The videos of his concert have gone viral on social media, and in one of the videos, we get to see that Malone falls while coming down from the stage to meet his fans. However, the bouncers quickly pick him up, and he meets his fans.

Netizens React To Post Malone's Video

Well, fans of the American singer are very concerned about his health. A netizen commented, "Oh take care man (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Damnnn.. that might have hurt a lot (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "The fall was nasty… But the drink 🥤 never spilled… #ultralegend Cheers @postmalone (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Post Malone's Tribute To Zubeen Garg

At the concert in Guwahati, Post Malone gave a tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg. He said, "To be in the home of the great legendary Zubeen tonight ladies and gentlemen. I just hope everyone's having an amazing fucking day and an amazing night. My name is Austin Richard Post and I've come to play some street songs."

Woman Claims She Was Harassed At Post Malone's Guwahati Concert

While many videos of Malone's Guwahati concert have gone viral on social media, in of the videos a foriegn woman has claimed that she and her friend were harassed and touched without consent by the men in the crowd.

She captioned her post as, "Do you think concerts are a safe place for women in India? Last night at the Post Malone concert in Guwahati things turned serious very quickly. As two women in the crowd, both me and @amina_finds were touched without consent within minutes of entering the packed area."