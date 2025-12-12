 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8 (Friday) Early Trends: Will Ranveer Singh & Akshaye Khanna's Film Hit ₹ 250 Cr Today?
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8 (Friday) Early Trends: Will Ranveer Singh & Akshaye Khanna's Film Hit ₹ 250 Cr Today?

Dhurandhar continues its record-breaking box office run, earning Rs. 207.25 crore net in India during its first week and a massive Rs. 313.75 crore worldwide. As Day 8 unfolds, collections are expected to rise further with the weekend approaching.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar | JioStudios

Dhurandhar has set a massive box office record in its first week. The film starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark within just seven days. As Day 8 begins on Friday, the movie is expected to deliver yet another record breaking collection.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8 (Friday) Early Trends

As per Sacnilk's report, Dhurandhar has grossed Rs. 8.77 crore at the box office on Day 8 (Friday) as of 4.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Dhurandhar stand at Rs. 216.02 crore as per today's early trends.

Will Dhurandhar Hit 250Cr Today?

Week 1's collection of Dhurandhar stands at Rs. 207.25 crore. The film has been earning around Rs. 27 crore daily since Tuesday. With today being Friday, a surge in evening and night occupancy is expected as the weekend approaches. Even if Dhurandhar collects Rs. 30 to 35 crore today, it will still fall short of the Rs. 250 crore mark. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 28 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 32 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 43 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 23.25 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 27 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 27 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 27 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 207.25 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 8.77 Cr (as of 4.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 216.02 Cr (early trends)

Dhurandhar Budget

As per Siasat's report, Dhurandhar is made on a budget of Rs. 250 crore. The movie seems to already be in profit as it is about to hit the 250 crore mark in a day or two at the India net box office. Talking about the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar has made a whopping Rs. 313.75 crore in just 7 days with the overseas collection standing at Rs. 65 crore.

Dhurandhar is expected to release on Netflix after its theatrical run, with an estimated OTT premiere around January 30, 2026. The platform has reportedly acquired the film’s digital rights following its strong box-office performance. According to OTTPlay, the streaming release is planned shortly after the film completes its cinema window.

