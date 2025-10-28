 Vishnu Vishal Says Aamir Khan Helped Jwala Gutta Find IVF Doctor, His Family Took Care Of Her For 10 Months: 'She Had Almost Given Up'
Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on their fourth wedding anniversary earlier this year. Expressing gratitude, Vishnu called Aamir Khan the 'greatest gift God has given' him, revealing, "Jwala stayed in Mumbai with Aamir’s family for ten months; his mother and sister cared for her like their own."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta welcomed their first child, a baby girl on their fourth wedding anniversary earlier this year. The actor has now expressed his gratitude to actor Aamir Khan, calling him the 'greatest gift God has given' him. He revealed that when Jwala had given up on having children and was considering adoption, Aamir helped them find a good doctor in Mumbai and treated them like family.

Aamir Khan's Family Took Care Of Jwala Gutta For 10 Months

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vishnu told that when Jwala got pregnant, it was an emotional moment for her, since she had almost given up, but Aamir brought back joy into their lives. He added. "Jwala was in Mumbai with his family for almost ten months, and his mom and sister took care of her personally. They treated her so well. That bond has now evolved into a close friendship. When Jwala became pregnant, I told Aamir he should be the one to name our baby, because he was the one to give us hope."

Vishnu Vishal On His Bond With Aamir Khan

Talking about his bond with Aamir, Vishnu recalled their first meeting in a professional capacity, but they soon became more than just friends, they became family.

He revealed that in 2023, when Aamir's mother, Zeenat Hussain, was undergoing treatment for an unspecified illness in Chennai, Aamir's team reached out to him for help. Vishnu shared that Aamir was busy with a film production at the time, and they needed his assistance in finding a homestay instead of a hotel for 2–3 months so the team would have enough space to work.

"I remember arranging villas for them to stay, and we became friends from there,” he added.

In July, Aamir attended the naming ceremony of Jwala and Vishnu's baby. Not just that, he also chose the baby’s name, Mira.

