Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Senior Journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat, 'She Didn’t Stay Long Enough...'

Vibha Kaul / Smriti Irani | Instagram

Senior journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat passed away on Tuesday. Many celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and others took to social media to mourn her demise. On Wednesday, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star Smriti Irani also shared an emotional post, and wrote about the special bond that she shared with Vibha.

Smriti shared an old picture with Vibha on social media, from the early days of her career in the industry. The actress recalled how she let Vibha come into her village house, where no one was allowed. Smriti wrote, "She said let’s go to your house , the one in the village .. the one no one is allowed into— let me come to that place you hold dear if you truly trust me.. she said it as a whim and I took her promise to a reality we both cherished for 20 years . Trust unshaken , promises kept, that was Vibha. (sic)."

Smriti claimed that she has never found anyone like Vibha in her life. The actress further recalled how they used to joke about Saas , Bahu & Saazish back then. Smriti wrote, "No one has ever stepped into my home since then , no one has marked a presence in my life like she did. We joked about Saas , Bahu & Saazish as I came back for seconds , only this time she didn’t stay long enough to celebrate the little joys of life & regale in stories that only we found special .. so long friend - you were kind , you were joy , you were all heart (sic)."

Following the passing of senior journalist Vibha Kaul, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes. Alia Bhatt wrote, “Rest in peace Vibha ji… you brought so much warmth to all our interactions. Sending strength and love to her family.” Hina Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, and many others also shared their condolences.