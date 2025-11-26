 'Hausloon Ki Bandook Ke Aage Tik Nahi Paaye...': Amitabh Bachchan Features In A Strong Video About 26/11 Mumbai Attacks & Pahalgam Attack
On November 26, 2008, Mumbai faced one of the most horrific terrorist attacks. As a tribute to the 26/11 martyr families and the victims of the Pahalgam attack, a strong video featuring Amitabh Bachchan has been released. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, took to Instagram to share the video.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Amitabh Bachchan | Instagram

She shared the video and wrote, "वो आए थे… A powerful video that was played at the 'Global Peace Honours'. A tribute to the 26/11 martyr families and the victims of the Pahalgam attack, at the Gateway of India. It left the audience with goosebumps (sic)."

In the video, Big B is mouthing some strong lines like, "Woh aaye the, aaye the woh barood ki sandook leke. Par hausloon ki bandook ke aage tik nahi paaye. Woh aaye the deshshat failane, par himmat hamari seh nahi paaye..."

Bollywood Celebrities Remember The Mumbai Attacks

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Never forgive, never forget. Jai Hind. #26/11."

Isha Koppiker posted on Instagram, "Some heroes wear uniforms… and they never fade from history 🫡 Honoured to be part of this tribute at Gateway of India (sic)."

