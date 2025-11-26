IFFI Exclusive: Local Shgs Need Stalls At Lower Price, Says Ramakant Kamat

Panaji: The Inox Courtyard Has Several Empty Stalls, Wearing A Deserted Look, With No Person Sitting Inside To Serve Or Answer Your Query. Those Who Had To Rush From One Movie To Another Wanted To Have A Bite In Between Their Runs, Had To Either Go Out To Eat Or Attend The Next Movie Or Event On Empty Stomach. This Was Experienced By All. Pointing Out To These Empty Stalls, A Senior Citizen Ramakant Kamat Complained That There Is A Lot Of Space To Accommodate More Stalls, But What’s The Point, There’s No Tea, Coffee Or Snacks Served Here. “This Causes A Lot Of Inconvenience To The Delegates,” Stated Kamat Who Has Been Visiting Iffi Every Year Since Its Inception In 2004.

The Inox Courtyard has several empty stalls, wearing a deserted look, with no person sitting inside to serve or answer your query. Those who had to rush from one movie to another wanted to have a bite in between their runs, had to either go out to eat or attend the next movie or event on empty stomach. This was experienced by all. Pointing out to these empty stalls, a senior citizen Ramakant Kamat complained that there is a lot of space to accommodate more stalls, but what’s the point, there’s no tea, coffee or snacks served here. “This causes a lot of inconvenience to the delegates,” stated Kamat who has been visiting IFFI every year since its inception in 2004.

“I think Cinefile, as a representative of the cinema going public, should take up this issue with ESG,” feels Kamat who was associated with Vichitra Film Society and Vision Film Society in the 1980s till they brought the shutters down with the advent of the television.

Stating that the argument that these stall owners pay Rs 5 lakhs or thereabouts and that tea/snacks stall cannot afford to pay such high rent is not a valid argument, Kamat suggests that while the organisers can make money by selling stalls to corporates and others, they must give a few stalls at lower rates to at least government approved SHGs to provide basic facilities of tea/snacks to the delegates within the Inox complex.

By Bharati Pawaskar