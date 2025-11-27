Mastiii 4 & 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6: Both Films Continue To Collect Disappointing Amount

Mastiii 4 & 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6 |

Last Friday, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani starrer Mastiii 4, and Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur hit the big screens. While the former received mostly negative reviews, the latter got positive reviews. However, both movies have failed to make a mark at the box office.

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Mastiii 4 collected approximately Rs. 1.15 crore at the box office on its sixth day, taking the total to Rs. 12.85 crore, which is a disappointing number for a franchise film.

Mastiii 4 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, according to reports, Mastiii 4 was made on a budget of Rs. 50 crore. So, if we look at the budget and the collection, the movie is surely heading for a flop verdict.

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6

Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur received positive reviews, and because of the very good word of mouth, the movie also showed a jump at the box office during the weekend. However, on weekdays, it once showed a drop and has failed to collect a decent amount.

On its sixth day, 120 Bahadur has approximately collected Rs. 1 crore, taking the six-day total to Rs. 14 crore. The collection is surely not up to the mark.

120 Bahadur Budget

Reportedly, 120 Bahadur is made on a budget of Rs. 80-90 crore. This means that the film is heading for a disaster verdict.

This week, Tere Ishk Mein and Gustaakh Ishq are hitting the big screens. So, Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur will hardly get any screens, and we can expect the collections of both movies to show a huge drop during their second week.