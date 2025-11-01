 MP News: RSS Urges Bihar Voters To Turn Out In Large Numbers; Calls Out 'Violence' In Bengal, 'Religious Conversion' In Punjab
Saturday, November 01, 2025
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has appealed to the people of Bihar to vote in large numbers in the upcoming elections, saying that citizens should cast their votes after carefully looking at the country’s current conditions.

The concluding session of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting was held in Jabalpur, where RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale made the key statements

The organisation said voting is not just a right but also a duty, and people must think about the nation’s future before choosing their representatives.

During the RSS’s national meeting, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale spoke about the worrying situation in West Bengal, calling it a state where “violence, hatred, and instability” have spread deeply.

Calls Bengal’s Situation ‘Serious’

He said, “Politics in Bengal wants to keep violence and unrest alive, but this is not in the interest of the country.” The RSS described the situation in Bengal as vikat (serious) and said such conditions should not exist in any part of India.

Concern Over Religious Conversions In Punjab

The RSS allegedc planned religious conversions happening in Punjab’s Sikh community, calling it an organized effort that needs to be stopped.

In its message, the RSS urged Bihar voters to participate actively in the democratic process, stay alert about the country’s challenges, and vote with responsibility for peace and national unity.

