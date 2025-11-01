 Bhopal Power Cut November 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kargil Nagar, BDA Houses, Batra Hospital & More Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut November 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kargil Nagar, BDA Houses, Batra Hospital & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut November 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kargil Nagar, BDA Houses, Batra Hospital & More Check Full List

The department has requested residents of these areas to take necessary precautions and plan their work accordingly

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Power Cut November 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kargil Nagar, BDA Houses, Batra Hospital & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a power shutdown in several areas of Bhopal on November 2, 2025 due to departmental maintenance work.

The power will remain off for a few hours in different colonies as per the schedule below.

Area: Hl Passey Eng, SK Industries, Champion Engineering Pt-II, Kamini Agrawal, Perfect Paper Product, SRD Steel Pvt Ltd, Ocean Moter’s Pvt Ltd, CI Automotors Pvt Ltd

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

FPJ Shorts
Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Good Start, Will Prabhas Starrer Show A Drop On Saturday?
Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Good Start, Will Prabhas Starrer Show A Drop On Saturday?
Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Deadline; Allows DRI To Continue Probe Into Illegal Import Of Pakistani-Origin Dry Dates
Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Deadline; Allows DRI To Continue Probe Into Illegal Import Of Pakistani-Origin Dry Dates
'Indian Immigration Not Involved In Nepali Citizen Being Denied Travel From Delhi Airport': MHA
'Indian Immigration Not Involved In Nepali Citizen Being Denied Travel From Delhi Airport': MHA
'Being A Good Partner To You...': Hrithik Roshan Pens A Romantic Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Saba Azad
'Being A Good Partner To You...': Hrithik Roshan Pens A Romantic Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Saba Azad

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Batra Hospital, Manohar Dairy, Shri Vatika Hotel, Kargil Nagar, sangat plaza, pappu Bakery, Hotel Rewa, Divya Stall, BDA Houses and Nearby Area

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh 70th Foundation Day: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Cultural Exhibition;...
article-image

Area: Batra 11 Mile Tower, MG Hector Showroom Nearest Area

Time: 11:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Jhuggi Jhopdi Area Near by Dam

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: SC Admits Plea Challenging State Prison Law Over Bias Against Denotified Tribes

MP News: SC Admits Plea Challenging State Prison Law Over Bias Against Denotified Tribes

Bhopal Power Cut November 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kargil Nagar, BDA Houses, Batra Hospital...

Bhopal Power Cut November 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kargil Nagar, BDA Houses, Batra Hospital...

MP News: Thousands Of Farmers Protest Outside Sheopur Collector’s Office; Demand Crop...

MP News: Thousands Of Farmers Protest Outside Sheopur Collector’s Office; Demand Crop...

Madhya Pradesh 70th Foundation Day: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Cultural Exhibition;...

Madhya Pradesh 70th Foundation Day: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Cultural Exhibition;...

MP News: RSS Urges Bihar Voters To Turn Out In Large Numbers; Calls Out 'Violence' In Bengal,...

MP News: RSS Urges Bihar Voters To Turn Out In Large Numbers; Calls Out 'Violence' In Bengal,...