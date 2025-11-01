Bhopal Power Cut November 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kargil Nagar, BDA Houses, Batra Hospital & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a power shutdown in several areas of Bhopal on November 2, 2025 due to departmental maintenance work.
The power will remain off for a few hours in different colonies as per the schedule below.
Area: Hl Passey Eng, SK Industries, Champion Engineering Pt-II, Kamini Agrawal, Perfect Paper Product, SRD Steel Pvt Ltd, Ocean Moter’s Pvt Ltd, CI Automotors Pvt Ltd
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Area: Batra Hospital, Manohar Dairy, Shri Vatika Hotel, Kargil Nagar, sangat plaza, pappu Bakery, Hotel Rewa, Divya Stall, BDA Houses and Nearby Area
Time: 10:00 am to 14:00
Reason: Departmental work
Area: Batra 11 Mile Tower, MG Hector Showroom Nearest Area
Time: 11:00 am to 14:00
Reason: Departmental work
Area: Jhuggi Jhopdi Area Near by Dam
Time: 10:00 am to 14:00
Reason: Departmental work