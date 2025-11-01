MP News: Gwalior Collector Joins School Students Sitting On Carpet During MP Foundation Day Celebrations

MP News: Gwalior Collector Joins School Kid Sitting On Carpet During MP Foundation Day Celebrations | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A heartwarming moment caught everyone’s attention during the celebration of Madhya Pradesh’s 70th Foundation Day in Gwalior, in which the district collector was seen sitting on the floor with school kids.

The main district-level event was held at Datto Pant Thengadi Auditorium of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, with Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar as the chief guest. MP Bharat Singh was also present at the function.

As many schoolchildren also attended the celebration, the venue ran short of seating space and several kids had to sit on the carpet.

As soon as she noticed her, Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan stepped down from the stage and sat with the children on the floor and enjoyed the entire program alongside them.

Collector Ruchika Chauhan also shared that exhibitions showcasing various government welfare schemes were set up at the venue, along with a blood donation camp.

During the program, beneficiaries received assistance under different state schemes from the chief guest.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances based on Indian traditions, values, and ethics, which were the main highlight of the celebration.

The grand celebration saw the participation of freedom fighters, public representatives, families of martyrs, entrepreneurs, social workers, religious leaders, self-help groups, students, and citizens, making it a true reflection of unity and pride on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day.