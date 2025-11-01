 MP News: Gwalior Collector Joins School Students Sitting On Carpet During MP Foundation Day Celebrations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Gwalior Collector Joins School Students Sitting On Carpet During MP Foundation Day Celebrations

MP News: Gwalior Collector Joins School Students Sitting On Carpet During MP Foundation Day Celebrations

The event featured vibrant cultural performances based on Indian traditions, values, and ethics, which were the main highlight of the celebration.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Gwalior Collector Joins School Kid Sitting On Carpet During MP Foundation Day Celebrations | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A heartwarming moment caught everyone’s attention during the celebration of Madhya Pradesh’s 70th Foundation Day in Gwalior, in which the district collector was seen sitting on the floor with school kids. 

The main district-level event was held at Datto Pant Thengadi Auditorium of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, with Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar as the chief guest. MP Bharat Singh was also present at the function.

FP Photo

As many schoolchildren also attended the celebration, the venue ran short of seating space and several kids had to sit on the carpet. 

FP Photo

As soon as she noticed her, Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan stepped down from the stage and sat with the children on the floor and enjoyed the entire program alongside them.

FPJ Shorts
IIIT-Delhi Holds 14th Convocation: 780 Graduates Honoured, Gold Medals Awarded For Academic Excellence
IIIT-Delhi Holds 14th Convocation: 780 Graduates Honoured, Gold Medals Awarded For Academic Excellence
Ahead Of Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday And King's First Look Unveil, Fans Decode Siddharth Anand's Cryptic Tweets, 'Remember There Is Only...'
Ahead Of Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday And King's First Look Unveil, Fans Decode Siddharth Anand's Cryptic Tweets, 'Remember There Is Only...'
Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI Services Struggles To Attract Contractors
Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI Services Struggles To Attract Contractors
Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment
Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Collector Ruchika Chauhan also shared that exhibitions showcasing various government welfare schemes were set up at the venue, along with a blood donation camp. 

FP Photo

During the program, beneficiaries received assistance under different state schemes from the chief guest.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances based on Indian traditions, values, and ethics, which were the main highlight of the celebration.

The grand celebration saw the participation of freedom fighters, public representatives, families of martyrs, entrepreneurs, social workers, religious leaders, self-help groups, students, and citizens, making it a true reflection of unity and pride on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: RSS Urges Bihar Voters To Turn Out In Large Numbers; Calls Out 'Violence' In Bengal,...

MP News: RSS Urges Bihar Voters To Turn Out In Large Numbers; Calls Out 'Violence' In Bengal,...

MP News: Gwalior Collector Joins School Students Sitting On Carpet During MP Foundation Day...

MP News: Gwalior Collector Joins School Students Sitting On Carpet During MP Foundation Day...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off PM Tourism Helicopter Service On Bhopal–Madai-Pachmarhi Route &...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off PM Tourism Helicopter Service On Bhopal–Madai-Pachmarhi Route &...

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils Vision 2047 Plan For Future-Ready...

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils Vision 2047 Plan For Future-Ready...

MP News: Sunday To Remain Off; Friday Holiday In Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Withdrawn...

MP News: Sunday To Remain Off; Friday Holiday In Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Withdrawn...