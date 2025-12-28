 Bhopal News: Bhopal Stations To Double Coaching Capacity With Major Upgrades
Nishatpura station is being developed as a mega coaching maintenance hub for the Bhopal region. State-of-the-art facilities are proposed and approved, including additional loop lines and island platforms for Amrit Bharat and LHB coaches. These improvements will enable four additional trains to originate from Nishatpura.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An increase of 98 coaches will enhance coaching capacity at major railway stations in Bhopal. Several important works have been sanctioned and are in progress at Rani Kamalapati station to expand coaching capacity in a phased manner.

These include construction of an IOH shed, renovation of three pit lines, yard modification to separate Platforms 4 and 5, provision of additional loop and stabling lines, and yard remodeling in Phase-II and Phase-III. Once completed, these works will enable the station to originate and handle seven additional trains and increase coaching stabling capacity.

Bhopal Railway Station is being equipped with world-class facilities to meet future passenger demand. Currently, it handles over 65,000 passengers daily, with passenger numbers potentially exceeding 20,000 per hour during fairs and peak hours.

At Sant Hirdaram Nagar Station, considering the operation of additional trains during major events like the Mahakumbh, yard remodeling and provision of additional loop and stabling lines are proposed. These works will increase the stabling capacity by five coaching trains, supporting smooth operations during peak demand.

