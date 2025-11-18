'Hum Darte Nahi': 80-Year-Old Man From Haryana Skydives From 15,000 Feet, Video Goes Viral | Instagram @ankitranabigmouth

In a heartwarming and adrenaline-packed viral video, an 80-year-old man from Haryana has taken the internet by storm after successfully completing a skydive adventure from a staggering height of 15,000 feet. The elderly man proved that age is truly just a number when it comes to ticking off adventures on your wishlist.

The video, shared widely across Instagram and other platforms, shows the fearless grandfather gearing up for the jump with his grandson Ankit, who regularly creates content featuring him. Their videos often go viral for their fun, spirited, and inspiring portrayals of the grandfather’s zest for life.

WATCH VIDEO:

In one of the videos before boarding the aircraft, the grandpa confidently declares, “Hum Haryana se hain, hum darte nahi hain,” a line that has now become an inspiration for netizens celebrating his courage. Moments later, he is seen soaring through the sky, completing the thrilling skydive with remarkable composure and enthusiasm.

Ankit has also claimed that his grandfather may be the oldest person to attempt this stunt, adding another layer of pride to the achievement. Social media users have flooded the comments with admiration, calling him a “Tau on top,” “inspiration,” and “symbol of limitless spirit.” While one user also commented, "Now imagine tau in his prime."

The video stands as a reminder that passion, courage, and a little bit of madness can keep the spirit young, no matter the age.

SIMILAR PAST INSTANCE

82-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off India's Highest Bungee Jumping Point

An 82-year-old woman from India has taken the internet by storm after a video showed her bungee jumping from the country’s highest bungee platform in Shivpuri, Rishikesh. The now-viral clip shows the elderly woman dancing with excitement as she prepares for her jump at Himalayan Bungy, which stands at 107 meters.