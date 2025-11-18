UP Man Carries Snake To Hospital After Getting Bitten; Netizens Hail His Presence Of Mind | X @priyarajputlive

In a startling yet impressive incident from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a man who was bitten by a snake shocked everyone with his remarkable presence of mind, by capturing the live snake and taking it with him to the hospital for quick identification.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Gaurav Kumar, was working near his home when a snake suddenly emerged from nearby bushes and bit his hand. Instead of panicking, Gaurav immediately turned around, grabbed the snake firmly in his fist, and rushed toward the nearest primary health center, walking nearly a kilometer with the live reptile in hand.

WATCH VIDEO:

Once he reached the hospital, doctors safely secured the snake in a container and administered the necessary anti-venom. Thanks to his quick action, the medical staff were able to instantly identify the snake species and begin the correct treatment without delay. Gaurav is now stable and recovering, according to the reports.

Netizens are hailing his bravery and sharp thinking, with many praising him for not losing his calm in such a frightening situation and effectively aiding his own treatment.

