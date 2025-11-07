Meghalaya Celebrates Wangala Festival; Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Garo Tribe's Colourful Harvest Festival

Wangala Festival | X/ @SangmaConrad

Meghalaya, India's northeastern state, is full of natural wonders like Cherrapunji- the world's wettest place; Mawsmai Cave; and Māwsynrām- the world's live bridge made with tree roots and trunks. It is also known for its different tribes and vibrant culture. But do you know that the state hosts an annual festival to showcase the culture and heritage of the Garo tribe every year?

Wangala Festival | X/ @SangmaConrad

That is nothing short of a spectacular event. On Friday, November 7, 2025, Meghalaya is celebrating the 49th Wangala Festival, also known as the 100 Drums Festival. The festival offers an enchanting glimpse into the rich culture, deep reverence for nature, and agricultural way of life of the Garo community.

About Wangala Festival

The Wangala Festival, a festival of 100 Drums, is an important harvest festival which is celebrated by the Garo tribe in the Indian state of Meghalaya. The harvest festival is also celebrated in Bangladesh. The celebration of the Wangala Festival marks the end of a period of toil, which brings good output on the fields. The festival is when tribals offer sacrifices to please their main deity, Saljong- the Sun God. It is generally celebrated for two days and sometimes continues for even a week. The festival is celebrated in a grand way in Tura and the West Garo Hills villages of Sadolpara by the Garo tribe in Meghalaya.

Greetings to our Garo brothers & sisters on Wangala ~ the Festival of a Hundred Drums. 🥁



A beautiful celebration of gratitude, rhythm & togetherness, the festival reflects the community’s vibrant spirit and bond with nature.



May every home be filled with joy & harmony. pic.twitter.com/DD3meO6E2A — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 7, 2025

CM Conrad K Sangma shared the celebration on X

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the 49th Hundred Drums Wangala Festival on November 6 in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya. He shared lots of pictures of the Wangala Festival celebration on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Truly delighted to be part of the 49th Wangala Festival today! We take great pride in our rich heritage and remain committed to preserving and promoting it. The Government has undertaken several initiatives to support research on our culture and heritage."

Truly delighted to be part of the 49th Wangala Festival today! We take great pride in our rich heritage and remain committed to preserving and promoting it.



The Government has undertaken several initiatives to support research on our culture and heritage. A Committee has been… pic.twitter.com/FV8VY1SfTt — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 6, 2025

He furthur wrote, "A Committee has been formed to study the journey of the Garos from Tibet, helping us trace our lineage and migration to the North East. Sincere thanks to all Wangala groups and the Organising Committee for keeping our traditions alive for nearly five decades."

The 49th Hundred Drums Wangala Festival began at Wangala A.dam, the Garo Heritage Village in Chibragre, West Garo Hills, celebrating the vibrant culture of the Garo tribe. https://t.co/q5ABUOgr9f pic.twitter.com/p35i0NHwEA — Theshillongtimes (@STnews1945) November 7, 2025

The Iconic 100 Drums Celebration

At the festival, individuals of all ages wear vibrant traditional clothing and feathered headdresses while dancing to the rhythmic sounds of large, oval drums along with other traditional instruments. Ceremonies are conducted by the village leader (Nokma) and the priest (Kamal) to revere the god and ask for future blessings.