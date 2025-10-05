 'Get Up At 6 & More': Here's How '100 Years Young' Indian Woman Lives Long Life | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Get Up At 6 & More': Here's How '100 Years Young' Indian Woman Lives Long Life | WATCH

'Get Up At 6 & More': Here's How '100 Years Young' Indian Woman Lives Long Life | WATCH

A national award-winning acrylic carving artist, Nalini Mehta continues to live a life filled with routine, passion, and artistic purpose, one that inspires generations to come.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image

At 100, Mumbai-based artist Nalini Mehta is proving that age is no barrier to creativity and joy. A national award-winning acrylic carving artist, Nalini continues to live a life filled with routine, passion, and artistic purpose, one that inspires generations to come.

Best known for her intricate floral carvings on acrylic, Nalini’s art radiates patience and precision. Her creative journey began nearly eight decades ago when she learnt the craft of acrylic carving in the United States in 1946. Since then, she has mastered several art forms, including batik, painting, and sculpture, making her one of India’s most versatile and pioneering women artists.

'100 years young'

On her 100th birthday in July this year, Nalini's official Instagram page shared a glimpse into her daily life. The post read, "100 years young — and still waking up with purpose, passion, and a drill in hand. Today, as Nini turns a century old, her mornings remain as vibrant as ever — filled with quiet discipline, creative energy, and the same unwavering love for her art. From sunrise to sunset, she continues to carve not just acrylic, but moments of magic."

FPJ Shorts
Planning Bank Work Next Week? Multiple Closures From Oct 6–12 For Festivals — Full Holiday List Inside
Planning Bank Work Next Week? Multiple Closures From Oct 6–12 For Festivals — Full Holiday List Inside
Vedanta Ltd Pushes Demerger Deadline To March 2026 As NCLT And Government Approvals Remain Pending
Vedanta Ltd Pushes Demerger Deadline To March 2026 As NCLT And Government Approvals Remain Pending
UP: BDA Seals Properties Of Close Aides Of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan Following 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
UP: BDA Seals Properties Of Close Aides Of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan Following 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Launches 'Your Money, Your Right' Drive, ₹1.84 Lakh Crore Unclaimed Funds To Be Returned Via Portal
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Launches 'Your Money, Your Right' Drive, ₹1.84 Lakh Crore Unclaimed Funds To Be Returned Via Portal

Check out the video below:

Sharing her daily routine, the artist revealed, "I generally get up at 6 o'clock, then all of us take our tea and breakfast together. After that I come to my room, and then I do something — either I read or I write. For reading, I like more detective stories like Agatha Christie and Perry Mason. I like stitching also, cooking, embroidery, and all things."

"I used to do painting also; I do sculpture also. I mean, always I'm doing something or the other because I love doing work, especially art, and that keeps me busy," she added.

Internet reacts

The internet was quick to shower love and admiration. One user commented, “What a role model for women like me who think touching 60 means crossing the limit of abilities!” Another wrote, “Doing art that requires steady hands and precision at 100 is way beyond impressive. More power to you, grandma!”

Even younger followers were inspired. “Can’t believe she’s 100! I just turned 21 today, and even I’m not this active!” wrote one user.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Get Up At 6 & More': Here's How '100 Years Young' Indian Woman Lives Long Life | WATCH

'Get Up At 6 & More': Here's How '100 Years Young' Indian Woman Lives Long Life | WATCH

World Teachers’ Day 2025: Honouring The Torchbearers Of Knowledge And Growth

World Teachers’ Day 2025: Honouring The Torchbearers Of Knowledge And Growth

Saif Ali Khan's Secret To Ageless Strength At 55? His Fitness Trainer Says It's All About Yoga

Saif Ali Khan's Secret To Ageless Strength At 55? His Fitness Trainer Says It's All About Yoga

When Narendra Kumar Dressed Jeff Bezos; He's The Only Indian Designer To Have Created Something Desi...

When Narendra Kumar Dressed Jeff Bezos; He's The Only Indian Designer To Have Created Something Desi...

Elphinstone Road’s 100-Year Journey: How Mumbai’s Iconic Bridge Shaped Commutes, Communities,...

Elphinstone Road’s 100-Year Journey: How Mumbai’s Iconic Bridge Shaped Commutes, Communities,...