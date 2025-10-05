'Get Up At 6 & More': Here's How '100 Years Young' Indian Woman Lives Long Life | WATCH

At 100, Mumbai-based artist Nalini Mehta is proving that age is no barrier to creativity and joy. A national award-winning acrylic carving artist, Nalini continues to live a life filled with routine, passion, and artistic purpose, one that inspires generations to come.

Best known for her intricate floral carvings on acrylic, Nalini’s art radiates patience and precision. Her creative journey began nearly eight decades ago when she learnt the craft of acrylic carving in the United States in 1946. Since then, she has mastered several art forms, including batik, painting, and sculpture, making her one of India’s most versatile and pioneering women artists.

'100 years young'

On her 100th birthday in July this year, Nalini's official Instagram page shared a glimpse into her daily life. The post read, "100 years young — and still waking up with purpose, passion, and a drill in hand. Today, as Nini turns a century old, her mornings remain as vibrant as ever — filled with quiet discipline, creative energy, and the same unwavering love for her art. From sunrise to sunset, she continues to carve not just acrylic, but moments of magic."

Sharing her daily routine, the artist revealed, "I generally get up at 6 o'clock, then all of us take our tea and breakfast together. After that I come to my room, and then I do something — either I read or I write. For reading, I like more detective stories like Agatha Christie and Perry Mason. I like stitching also, cooking, embroidery, and all things."

"I used to do painting also; I do sculpture also. I mean, always I'm doing something or the other because I love doing work, especially art, and that keeps me busy," she added.

Internet reacts

The internet was quick to shower love and admiration. One user commented, “What a role model for women like me who think touching 60 means crossing the limit of abilities!” Another wrote, “Doing art that requires steady hands and precision at 100 is way beyond impressive. More power to you, grandma!”

Even younger followers were inspired. “Can’t believe she’s 100! I just turned 21 today, and even I’m not this active!” wrote one user.