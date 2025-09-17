Living In Kalbadevi & Want To Reach Your Office In BKC? Mumbai Metro 3 To Make Commute Seamless From Sept 30

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Daily office-goers from South Mumbai will soon have a faster, smoother option to reach the city’s business hub, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the final stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3, between Worli and Cuffe Parade, on September 30, 2025, the entire 33.5-km Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor will become fully operational.

For residents of Kalbadevi, one of South Mumbai’s busiest neighbourhoods, the opening of this underground metro line is expected to be a game-changer. The Kalbadevi metro station, strategically located to serve dense residential and trading hubs, will provide direct connectivity to BKC without requiring multiple changes or long road commutes.

Here’s how the journey will work:

- Board the metro at Kalbadevi station on Line 3.

- Travel northwards through key stops such as Grant Road, Mahalaxmi and Worli.

- Stay on the same train as it passes through Dadar and Dharavi.

- Alight at the BKC metro station, located in the heart of the commercial district.

The entire trip is expected to take about 28–30 minutes, a significant improvement compared to the 60–90 minutes often required by road, particularly during peak traffic hours. Trains will run at intervals of 3–4 minutes during rush hours, making the service a reliable alternative to road-based transport.

The Kalbadevi–BKC connection is particularly relevant for the large number of professionals working in finance, consulting, IT and start-ups who currently rely on a combination of taxis, buses and local trains. Metro officials said the underground line’s design ensures smooth interchange with the suburban rail network at key points like Dadar and Mahalaxmi, offering further convenience for commuters.

Project To Make Major Impact On City's Infrastructure

The project, built at an estimated cost of over Rs 37,000 crore, is Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor. Apart from improving commute times, the Metro 3 is expected to decongest roads, cut vehicular pollution and provide much-needed relief to office-goers across the city.

Officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) confirmed that trial runs on the Worli–Cuffe Parade stretch have been completed, and safety certifications are in place. With the commissioning of this last leg, the city will see end-to-end services from Colaba to SEEPZ. For Kalbadevi residents heading to BKC, the countdown has begun to a quicker, cleaner and stress-free commute.

