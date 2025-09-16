 PM Modi To Inaugurate Fully Completed Metro-3 Aqua Line, Colaba–Aarey Stretch Opens On September 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPM Modi To Inaugurate Fully Completed Metro-3 Aqua Line, Colaba–Aarey Stretch Opens On September 30

PM Modi To Inaugurate Fully Completed Metro-3 Aqua Line, Colaba–Aarey Stretch Opens On September 30

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday during the mega convention of Mumbai BJP held at Worli NSCI ahead of the BMC elections.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi To Inaugurate Fully Completed Metro-3 Aqua Line, Colaba–Aarey Stretch Opens On September 30 | File Images

Mumbaikars will finally be able travel on fully completed and the much-awaited underground Metro-3 (Aqua Line) the entire 33.5-km Colaba–Aarey, as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the remaining stretch of the line on September 30. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday during the mega convention of Mumbai BJP held at Worli NSCI ahead of the BMC elections. 

PM Modi to Flag Off Final Phase

"PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 2nd phase of the underground Metro 3 from Worli to Cuffe Parade. PM Modi will come on September 30 and will inaugurate the remaining phase of Metro 3," said Fadnavis. 

The Mumbai Metro 3 is expected to ease daily travel between South Mumbai and the suburbs. The FPJ had reported on September 14 that the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) on Friday carried out the preliminary inspection of the final phase of the corridor between Worli and Cuffe Parade station. Based on the findings, the board will return for a final safety review of the pending 10.99 km stretch and clearances expected to be granted before September end.

FPJ Shorts
'Thank You, My Friend': PM Modi Reacts After US President Donald Trump Extends Wishes On His 75th Birthday Over Phone Call
'Thank You, My Friend': PM Modi Reacts After US President Donald Trump Extends Wishes On His 75th Birthday Over Phone Call
'I Didn't Mean Any Disrespect…': Mohammad Yousuf Defends Derogatory Remark Against Suryakumar Yadav, Questions Irfan Pathan's Comment Against Shahid Afridi
'I Didn't Mean Any Disrespect…': Mohammad Yousuf Defends Derogatory Remark Against Suryakumar Yadav, Questions Irfan Pathan's Comment Against Shahid Afridi
From Chalkboards To Tablets: Digital Revolution In 7 UP Border Districts
From Chalkboards To Tablets: Digital Revolution In 7 UP Border Districts
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Justice After NEET Aspirant’s Murder In Gorakhpur
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Justice After NEET Aspirant’s Murder In Gorakhpur
Read Also
Mumbai Metro-3 To Begin Operations At 5:55 AM; Major Relief For Airport Commuters
article-image

Trial Runs Underway

Currently, services are operational on the 22.46-km section between Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli. Trial runs have been ongoing since April on the last leg up to Cuffe Parade. The final phase will add 11 more stations, making the line fully functional.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Landslide In Mulund East Damages MGL Pipeline; Gas Supply Restored In Two Hours

Mumbai News: Landslide In Mulund East Damages MGL Pipeline; Gas Supply Restored In Two Hours

Maharashtra Rolls Out 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' Campaign Across The State

Maharashtra Rolls Out 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' Campaign Across The State

Australian MP Tim Watts Meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde To Boost Trade And Collaboration

Australian MP Tim Watts Meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde To Boost Trade And Collaboration

More Trouble For Bhujbal Family As Court Restores Four Benami Property Cases Against Them

More Trouble For Bhujbal Family As Court Restores Four Benami Property Cases Against Them

Palghar Hit-And-Run: 21-Year-Old Cyclist Killed By Speeding Truck In Vasai East; Case Registered

Palghar Hit-And-Run: 21-Year-Old Cyclist Killed By Speeding Truck In Vasai East; Case Registered