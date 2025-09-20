 Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra
Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra

The Thane Police have banned the use of plasma lights, beam lights, and laser beam lights during Navratri celebrations and processions, citing concerns over public health and safety. Authorities stated that extensive preparations have been made to ensure a safe and peaceful Navratri.

Alok Dubey
Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra

Thane: The Thane Police Commissionerate has announced a ban on the use of plasma lights, beam lights, and laser beam lights during Navratri celebrations and processions, citing concerns for public health and safety.

The prohibitory order was released on September 17 by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) under Section 163 of the Indian Security Act, as reported by The Times of India. The order follows incidents where high-intensity lighting at cultural programmes and garba events caused potential health risks.

According to the police, several Navratri mandals make widespread use of high-powered lighting during night-time cultural performances, garba dances, and immersion processions, as reported. The bright lights have been reported to cause eye injuries to participants and onlookers, including children, senior citizens, and the general public, thereby posing a risk to their well-being.

Additionally, authorities have warned that such lighting can distract motorists, increasing the risk of road accidents and creating possible law and order issues. Offenders will be penalised under Section 223 of the Indian Justice Code 2023. Citizens are encouraged to report violations to the police control room.

Meanwhile, Thane Police said they have made extensive preparations to ensure a safe and peaceful Navratri. This year’s festivities will include the installation of 608 public and 3,254 private Durga idols, and 133 public and 287 private deity images, according to a report. During the celebration period, a total of 590 public venues and 500 private locations across the commissionerate’s area will host garba events and cultural programmes, including Ravan Dahan.

Recognising the high participation of women and girls in dandiya and garba events, the police have deployed a significant number of plainclothes officers, both male and female, to prevent incidents of harassment, molestation, theft, and vehicle-related crimes.

