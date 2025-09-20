Navratri 2025: Garba Events In Bhopal You Shouldn't Miss

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2025
Navratri brings joy, colors, and traditional dance. This year, Bhopal is ready to celebrate with many Garba events. Here are the top Garba events in Bhopal 2025 you should not miss.
1. Experience vibrant Garba nights with live music and traditional dance at the Shree Ji Garba Mahotsav. Date: Sept 23–28 Location: Ashoka Garden, Dussehra Maidan, Bhopal Ticket Cost: ₹299 (Couple), ₹499 (Family of 4) Contact: +91 99813 66023
2. Celebrate Navratri with traditional Garba and Dandiya dances Date: Sept 26–28 Location: Khushi Lal Ground, Bhopal Ticket Cost: ₹99 onwards
3. Hotel Janki Garba Mahotsav Celebrate Garba in a grand way with workshops and dance nights at Hotel Janki Garba Mahotsav. Date: Sept 27–28 Location: Devika Hotel & Resort, Bhopal Ticket Cost: ₹1199 (Early Bird)
4. Enjoy a unique Garba experience in a royal atmosphere at Utopia Garba Mahotsav. Date: Sept 26–28 Location: The Utopia Resort, Sanchi
5. Raas Garba Mahotsav at MANIT College Feel the traditional Raas energy and festive spirit at the Raas Garba Mahotsav in MANIT College. Date: Sept 23–24 Location: MANIT College, Bhopal Ticket Cost: ₹1,899
6. Raas Garba Mahotsav at Riviera Town Join the high-energy Raas Garba celebrations at Riviera Town with family and friends. Date: Sept 23–24 Location: Riviera Town, Garden No. 1, MANIT College, Bhopal Ticket Cost: ₹1,899
Don’t miss out on these exciting Garba events in Bhopal this Navratri. Gather your friends and family, dress in your festive best, and immerse yourself in the colors, music, and joy of traditional Garba celebrations.
