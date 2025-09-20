PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai International Cruise Terminal; All About The World-Class Structure Built At Indira Dock |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) at Indira Dock as part of a mega push for India’s maritime infrastructure. The launch took place during the ‘Samudra se Samriddhi’ event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, where the Prime Minister also unveiled and laid the foundation stone for several projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore. Of this, more than Rs 7,870 crore has been dedicated to maritime sector initiatives across the country.

Among the projects announced were a new container terminal at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, cargo handling facilities at Paradip Port, the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal at Deendayal Port in Kandla, firefighting and connectivity upgrades at Kamarajar Port in Ennore, sea-wall construction at Car Nicobar and Chennai Port, as well as ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

#WATCH | Bhavnagar, Gujarat | PM Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore, including 'Samudra Se Samriddhi'



(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/mu6eZ6lGDO — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

At the heart of these initiatives, the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal stands out as a landmark development in India’s port sector. Built as part of the Cruise Bharat Mission, the state-of-the-art terminal is designed to match global standards and transform Mumbai into a leading hub for international cruise tourism.

PHOTO | Mumbai: PM Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal on September 20, marking a new era for modern cruise travel in the city.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/BaZ6VHrpei — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

Features Of Mumbai International Cruise Terminal

Spread across an impressive 415,000 square feet, the facility can simultaneously accommodate five cruise ships, making it one of the largest such terminals in Asia. With 72 immigration counters, the terminal promises to offer a seamless and efficient travel experience for passengers, while also providing parking space for up to 300 vehicles.

The design of the terminal reflects a fusion of modern luxury and coastal inspiration. Inside, the lobby opens up to panoramic sea views, with interiors marked by wave-inspired ceiling patterns and marine-themed furnishings. Blue benches, accentuated with orange and red chairs, combine with dynamic lighting effects to create a vibrant atmosphere. The exterior features a massive LED screen, adding to the futuristic look of the facility.

Officials highlighted that the terminal has been planned to host millions of passengers annually, serving as both a gateway and a destination for domestic and international tourists. By blending aesthetics with functionality, the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is set to redefine the cruise travel experience in India.

With this inauguration, Mumbai’s standing as India’s maritime capital has been further strengthened, reflecting the government’s focus on leveraging the country’s coastal potential for economic growth, tourism and global connectivity.