Mumbai: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut Slams Shinde Faction Over Minister Gulabrao Patil's 'Lakshmi Darshan’ Remark, Seeks EC Action

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over Minister Gulabrao Patil's "Lakshmi Darshan" remarks ahead of the local body polls in the state, asking the Election Commission to take cognisance of it.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut alleged that the ruling Mahayuti leaders are distributing cash in exchange for votes.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's Statement

He said, "Municipal elections tomorrow, Shinde's gulabo gang has said that Lakshmi Darshan will be held. The Election Commission should take cognisance of the information. The minister has himself announced and in some places Rs 10,000 to Rs 15.000 are being given as Lakshmi Darshan."

This comes after Gulabrao Patil allegedly offered to distribute money and development funds through the Urban Development Department while appealing to the electors to vote for the Shiv Sena in the upcoming local body elections.

NCP (SP) Spokesperson Vikas Lawande's Tweet

NCP(SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande, in an X post, quoted Patil and wrote," 'On the 1st, put the cot outside, Lakshmi is coming...'-- Minister Gulabrao Patil. The Urban Development Department is with us... There's a lot of 'goods'... And if you sleep outside on the night before voting, 'Lakshmi' will come? Exactly what goods? Which Lakshmi? Isn't this a straightforward attempt to offer bait? What message is being given to the public with such open hints before the elections? Isn't this a direct violation of the code of conduct? Will the Election Commission take any notice or not? Will it take any action or not?"

Earlier, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar came under heavy brunt for similar remarks, when he said, "If you give me victory for all 18 candidates, I am ready to deliver everything that I have promised. But if you cross mark me (our candidates), I will also cross mark you. The vote is in your hands, and the fund is in my hands. Now you decide what you want to do." Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut returned to the political arena following the treatment for a serious illness, which kept him out since late October. Taking a jibe against the government, he said that his illness started when he was in jail.

Sanjay Raut said, "My illness started in jail. They have a habit of putting opponents in jail. We will keep fighting." Sharing an update on his health and medical treatment, he said, "My health is improving; the treatment is really hard. It takes time to improve again. We have a team of doctors, and the radiation part of the treatment is over. Recovery is underway. But a person like me cannot just keep sitting. Local body elections are coming, and I will be campaigning." "Devendra Fadnavis himself called during the illness. Everyone at the Centre inquired. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inquired. Raj Thackeray will come here in 2 days," he added.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1, 2022, in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai. Later, he came out on bail.

The polling for the Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayat elections in the state will be held on December 2. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

However, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has postponed elections in several municipal councils across Pune district after district court orders on key appeals were delivered later than the Commission's stipulated deadline. The revised polling date for the affected councils and wards has now been set for December 20, 2025, officials said.

