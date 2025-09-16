Mumbai Metro-3 To Begin Operations At 5:55 AM; Major Relief For Airport Commuters

Mumbai Metro 3 | MMRCL

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has revised the operating schedule of Metro-3. Instead of starting at 6:30 AM, the metro will now be available from 5:55 AM from Monday onwards September 15th.

The first train will depart from Aarey station at 5:55 AM towards Acharya Atre Chowk station. The revised train timings will greatly benefit airport goers especially. The timing may be revised further as full operations likely to be commenced by end of this month or early october in Navratri believed to be in Dasherra as per sources.

Under the final phase of the Metro-3 corridor, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is conducting inspections on the 10-km stretch between Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli and Cuffe Parade. The CMRS team completed its preliminary inspection last Friday, and the full inspection process is expected to conclude before end of September.

Passengers are likely to be able to travel from Colaba to Aarey on the Metro by Dussehra or the first week of October with CMRS certification in place.

