 Mumbai Metro-3 To Begin Operations At 5:55 AM; Major Relief For Airport Commuters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro-3 To Begin Operations At 5:55 AM; Major Relief For Airport Commuters

Mumbai Metro-3 To Begin Operations At 5:55 AM; Major Relief For Airport Commuters

The timing may be revised further as full operations likely to be commenced by end of this month or early october in Navratri believed to be in Dasherra as per sources.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro 3 | MMRCL

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has revised the operating schedule of Metro-3. Instead of starting at 6:30 AM, the metro will now be available from 5:55 AM from Monday onwards September 15th.

The first train will depart from Aarey station at 5:55 AM towards Acharya Atre Chowk station. The revised train timings will greatly benefit airport goers especially. The timing may be revised further as full operations likely to be commenced by end of this month or early october in Navratri believed to be in Dasherra as per sources.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3: Aqua Line To Run As Per Revised Timings From Today, 1st Train To Depart At 5:55 AM...
article-image

Under the final phase of the Metro-3 corridor, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is conducting inspections on the 10-km stretch between Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli and Cuffe Parade. The CMRS team completed its preliminary inspection last Friday, and the full inspection process is expected to conclude before end of September.

Passengers are likely to be able to travel from Colaba to Aarey on the Metro by Dussehra or the first week of October with CMRS certification in place. 

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan News: Shekhawati Region Attracts Over 2 Crore Tourists In 6 Months, Govt To Boost Haveli Tourism
Rajasthan News: Shekhawati Region Attracts Over 2 Crore Tourists In 6 Months, Govt To Boost Haveli Tourism
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs
CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs

CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs

Mumbai News: 'Genetic And Lifestyle Factors Behind Trigeminal Neuralgia,' Say Neurosurgeons After...

Mumbai News: 'Genetic And Lifestyle Factors Behind Trigeminal Neuralgia,' Say Neurosurgeons After...

Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns

Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns

'One Bike Per Person Isn’t Practical,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray On Bike Taxi...

'One Bike Per Person Isn’t Practical,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray On Bike Taxi...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹3,268-Crore AVGC-XR Policy 2025 To Transform State Into Global...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹3,268-Crore AVGC-XR Policy 2025 To Transform State Into Global...