IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Deploy 1,500 Police Personnel For Colombo Match Despite Boycott Threat

Sri Lanka Police on Friday said it will press ahead with special security and traffic arrangements for the scheduled India–Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo, even as the Pakistan government has indicated it will not permit its team to play the match.

In a statement, police said comprehensive security and traffic plans will be rolled out for three high-profile fixtures at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Khettarama Road. The matches — Sri Lanka vs Ireland on February 8, India vs Pakistan on February 15, and Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe on February 19 — will all be conducted under enhanced arrangements.

Authorities said special traffic plans will be enforced around the stadium on match days, along with dedicated shuttle services for spectators. Around 1,500 police officers, including 600 traffic personnel, have been deployed to ensure the safety of local and foreign fans attending the T20 World Cup matches in Colombo.

Speaking to Newswire, a senior police official said preparations are continuing as planned, as no formal notification has been received confirming the cancellation of the India–Pakistan fixture.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket had written to the Pakistan Cricket Board urging it to reconsider its stance, citing significant financial losses with all logistical arrangements already in place. Uncertainty surrounding the match has also led to cancellations in Colombo’s tourism and hotel sectors.