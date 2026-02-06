 IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Deploy 1,500 Police Personnel For Colombo Match Despite Boycott Threat
Sri Lankan Police have deployed a 1,500-strong contingent for the IND vs PAK clash in Colombo on February 15. The Pakistan government announced a boycott of the clash citing their support for Bangladesh. However, the ICC is yet to call off the game or make amendments, with India also set to travel for the game.

Updated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
Salman Agha addressed the IND vs PAK saga in his press conference

Sri Lanka Police on Friday said it will press ahead with special security and traffic arrangements for the scheduled India–Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo, even as the Pakistan government has indicated it will not permit its team to play the match.

In a statement, police said comprehensive security and traffic plans will be rolled out for three high-profile fixtures at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Khettarama Road. The matches — Sri Lanka vs Ireland on February 8, India vs Pakistan on February 15, and Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe on February 19 — will all be conducted under enhanced arrangements.

Authorities said special traffic plans will be enforced around the stadium on match days, along with dedicated shuttle services for spectators. Around 1,500 police officers, including 600 traffic personnel, have been deployed to ensure the safety of local and foreign fans attending the T20 World Cup matches in Colombo.

Speaking to Newswire, a senior police official said preparations are continuing as planned, as no formal notification has been received confirming the cancellation of the India–Pakistan fixture.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket had written to the Pakistan Cricket Board urging it to reconsider its stance, citing significant financial losses with all logistical arrangements already in place. Uncertainty surrounding the match has also led to cancellations in Colombo’s tourism and hotel sectors.

