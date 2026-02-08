 Siraj Over The Moon At World Cup, Ecstatic After Wankhede Performance
The Hyderabadi bowler was drafted in after a knee injury to all-rounder Harshit Rana that ruled him out of the competition in the eleventh hour that saw India going in for a replacement player.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Mohammad Siraj |

Mumbai: India pacer Mohammad Siraj was absolutely over the moon after his contribution in the win against USA at the Wankhede in a game and tournament he was initially selected to play.

And then when India’s No 1 bowler Jasprit Bumrah felt unwell and deemed unfit to play, Siraj made it to the playing XI.

Siraj scalped 3/29 in the allotted four overs with the wickets of Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla and Shubham Ranjane and the pacer was ecstatic to be at the World Cup when he had other plans prior to it.

“When I was on the flight to here, I felt it was a dream,” Siraj recalled.

“I thought I wouldn’t be part of the World Cup. I was spending time with family. Suddenly, Surya called and said, “Miyan, ready ho ja, bag pack kar le.’. I told him, ‘Mazaak mat karo’ (Don’t joke with me). But God is great,” he added.

It was an emotional moment for Siraj as he understood the magnitude of the event and the occasion.

“To play in a World Cup is big.”

The India player knew he could make life difficult for the USA batters with his penetrative swing bowling.

“I knew it wasn’t easy to hit against the new ball and that’s what’s happened,” he assessed.

Siraj had a wide grin on his face when asked about his original plans.

“My plan was to see the Real Madrid game on the 15th. There was Ramzan also. But God’s will – whatever will happen, will happen,” he added.

article-image

Also Watch:

He revealed that he had prepared adequately for the USA match.

“I watched video plans after coming at 3 pm. Without proper preparation, you cannot play in a big game. This is a World Cup,” Siraj stated.

The pacer was spot-on with his plans.

“Since I’ve been regularly playing, I knew what to do. That was the thought last night also – bowl this line and length.”

“When Ishan was playing, he said it’s a two-paced pitch and we felt 170 was a good score. That proved to be right,” he added.

