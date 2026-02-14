 '14th February Mata-Pita Ke Sath Manaiye': Cricketer Ishant Sharma's Viral Valentine's Day Video Resurfaces - Watch
An old video of Ishant Sharma has resurfaced on Valentine’s Day, showing him urging people to celebrate February 14 with their parents instead of friends or partners. He highlights parents’ unconditional love and blessings as key to success. Currently out of Team India, Ishant last played for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Ameesha SUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
An old video of Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma has resurfaced on social media this Valentine’s Day, sparking fresh conversations about how the day of love should truly be celebrated.

In the clip, the former Team India pacer is seen urging youngsters to rethink their February 14 plans. Instead of spending the day exclusively with partners or friends, Ishant encourages people to dedicate time to their parents. According to him, celebrating Valentine’s Day with one’s mother and father can be far more meaningful.

He highlights that parents love their children unconditionally, regardless of success or failure, and that they deserve to feel special too. Ishant suggests that even a small gesture, such as a thoughtful gift or simply spending quality time together, can bring immense happiness to them.

“Parents love you in every situation”

Speaking in the viral video, Ishant points out that while Valentine’s Day is widely associated with romance, it can also be a day to express gratitude toward parents. He emphasises that a mother and father stand by their children in both good and difficult times, offering unwavering support and blessings.

He adds that having the blessings of parents can positively influence one’s life and career, encouraging youngsters to use the occasion to strengthen family bonds.

Ishant Sharma’s personal life and career

Ishant Sharma has been a prominent figure in Indian cricket for over a decade, known for his height, pace, and memorable performances in Test cricket, including India’s historic overseas wins.

Currently out of the national setup, Ishant was last seen in professional action in the IPL, representing the Gujarat Titans in a match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 2, 2025.

Off the field, he is married to Pratima Singh, a national-level basketball player, and the couple welcomed a baby girl last year.

