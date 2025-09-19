Beginner’s Guide To Painting Ceramics And Learning To Create Timeless Art Pieces

From fancy dinner sets to decadent wall hangings, the art of painting on ceramic surfaces is everlasting and eye-catching. Although tough to start off initially, those interested in creating something evergreen and tasteful would enjoy picking up a hobby that delivers value in the long run.

Here is a quick look at how you can unlock your creative juices by kicking off your journey with ceramic:

Materials used

The kind of materials required to start this hobby depend on the scale you wish to take it up on. For those just starting off and looking for something to pass time by, porcelain paints would work best for painting on dishes. Anju Aggarwal, a seasoned ceramic painter with 25 years of engaging with the hobby, however, prefers to import her materials to avail the best quality and output. “There are a lot of requirements for this art form. You need a kiln for it and the paints are something you don't get in India. All my paints and brushes, I have to import them and since you can’t keep the kiln at home, that becomes an additional barrier,” she says. “But I would still encourage people to take up the hobby simply because of how unique and satisfying it is. It requires a lot of patience and time but the result is completely worth it.”

Choice of technique

Perhaps one of the brightest points of an art like ceramic painting lies in the sheer variety of techniques and combinations it provides. Raised paste, luster, metallic paints and pen work are just a few of the many mediums you could experiment with while creating your own piece. For those opting for simple paint, create fresh designs by taping off certain sections of the surface and painting over the rest. To add sparkle to your project, consider applying a layer of liquid gold at the final stage, although the process will get slightly longer due to the additional firing that’s required and proclivity to chipping off over time. “You can get smaller tiles also and stick them with raised paste,” Anju said while displaying a vase made with a technique that’s her own creation. “This is one separate art piece that I’ve stuck on another piece created using luster. My teacher was a little skeptical of how this would turn out but I knew that at the most it could fall off. But thankfully, it stuck well.”

Fire off

Once you’ve decided on the specific technique and design for your piece, it’s time to get into the lengthiest part of the procedure. The kiln is an important part of the step to help your colours dry off and settle down well.“You do the first coat. You fire it. That is a 24-hour procedure. 24 hours means you paint it. It will go in the kiln. Kiln takes 12 hours. And 12 hours to cool down. Then you can take it out. Then you have to do a second coat followed by the same 24 hours. If you want to put gold, that's another file,” she adds.

Precautions

With high return comes high risk and that’s evidently true for this art. Make sure you paint on the outer layers of dishes to help avoid paint coming in direct contact with food. If you’re willing to go the extra mile and invest in finer quality materials, the risk of painting on sensitive areas reduces if fired properly. Buy your ceramics from a reliable location to avoid painting on surfaces with embedded cracks. If fired with a fault, the piece risks breaking when inside the kiln and even damaging other pieces being fired alongside. When operating a kiln, reach out to a trusted professional or carry out the process in an open space to avoid inhaling the poisonous fumes released. If executed perfectly, a ceramic piece will keep you company forever and doesn’t come attached with too many preservation guidelines. Rubbing the pieces gently with a clean cloth and racking them can help store your products for the long run.

Cost involved

Due to the high-entry level cost tied with taking up this hobby, enthusiasts are advised to consider taking up a class or two in the initial stages. Professional guidance will not only help you understand the activity better but also provide a vantage point of sourcing materials and getting feedback. For those who wish to keep this as an at-home interest, the cost of materials and surfaces would be comparatively less. Despite the level you wish to go up to, the advantages associated with creating your own pieces from scratch override any material costs attached to it. As Anju puts it, “Once you learn it, you don’t need anybody for it.”

Stand out from the crowd, create something that lasts a lifetime and reconnect with your inner artist by painting ceramics.