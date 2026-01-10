National Youth Day 2026: Can Swami Vivekananda’s Ideas Keep Up With Gen Z?

Scroll, swipe, repeat — that’s how most young people navigate life today. Inspiration is instant, attention spans are short, and the pressure to ‘figure it all out’ arrives early. Amid this fast-paced reality, it’s surprising how relevant the words of Swami Vivekananda, born over a century ago, continue to feel. Marked every year on January 12 as National Youth Day, his birth anniversary is less about remembering history and more about reflecting on ideas that still speak to the youth of today.

Vivekananda deeply believed in the power of young minds — their ability to question, lead, and shape society with confidence and compassion. His emphasis on self-belief, strength, and purposeful living aligns closely with the challenges that Gen Z faces today. To understand how these principles resonate now, The Free Press Journal spoke to five young individuals, each sharing their perspective on one of his core ideas — proving that some wisdom truly stands the test of time.

Strength and fearlessness

Juilee Bhagat, 21, Public Relations Trainee

Taking a stand when things are uncertain, messy, or risky requires inner strength. Fearlessness today doesn’t mean having no fear it means not letting fear control your actions. Speaking up, questioning decisions, and refusing to accept things blindly takes courage, especially when consequences are unclear. It shows confidence in one’s values and belief in change. Choosing voice over silence, even in chaos, reflects resilience, self-belief, and the courage to face challenges head-on.

Self-belief

Ishita Dixit, 23, Indian television actress

Self-belief is the most important thing in today’s world. I think we highly underestimate the role confidence in oneself plays in one’s life, especially for girls. To find girls who are confident about themselves and can acknowledge their traits as they are is still rare. Especially in Indian households, most of the time girls are shamed for simply existing in their natural way, whether it is skin colour, weight, or the way they carry themselves. All eyes are always on what we don’t have or can’t do.

Most of the time, this creates a sense of insecurity within us, which leads to major confidence issues when we start stepping out into the world. I think it is only when we are truly aligned with and accepting of our true selves that we can genuinely claim the world. Of course, this begins at home, when we are made to feel secure about our identities and are given a nurturing environment to truly experiment with our personalities, instead of being forced to fit into a box.

A person who gets influenced by other people’s opinions too easily can never find a peaceful way to live and will always feel unsettled in their own skin. This becomes extremely draining in today’s world, where every minute counts and competition is tough. You don’t have time to doubt yourself; otherwise, someone else who is more self-assured will grab your seat. Self-assured people are clear, confident, and decisive and as Priyanka Chopra said, women need to be bold to get the things they want.

Service to Humanity (Karma Yoga)

Ulka Kamble, 21, Emerging Model and Creator

As a model and creator, I’ve been a part of a highly competitive industry where people are often told they must push others' dishes to rise. And I don’t believe in that. In my three years, I know I wouldn't be where I am today without the support of my peers and fellow models. Growth doesn’t come from selfishness; it actually comes from lifting each other up. Success feels more meaningful when we walk that path together, not alone.

Hard work & perseverance

Siddhesh Khot, 21, Secondary school Teacher



Perseverance still matters in today’s world full of distractions. With doom scrolling, shortcuts, and quick exits everywhere, staying consistent with one goal is a quiet win. Motivation comes and goes, but showing up daily creates real progress. Success isn’t about overnight results; it’s about sticking with your goals even when things feel slow or boring. Gen Z is often criticised for short attention spans, but when we commit, we work hard. Determination turns small daily efforts into meaningful results. That’s how real, long-lasting success is built.

Education & Knowledge

Om Pravin Kavathkar, 19, Designer & Sketch Artist

This is now more relevant to me than ever. Technology to me is a strong tool, not a replacement, though. Tutorials and AI tools, endless content-they can only teach techniques, not shape originality or intent. To me, when curiosity, observation, and expression all come together, real learning takes place. I find my confidence in creating, in making mistakes, in developing my style through drawing from life. This, I find, cannot be replicated in any online course. It is in this struggle between the pace of online learning and my own growth as a learner and a creative person that I find I am truly developing.

Conclusion

What stands out from these reflections is not nostalgia, but relevance. Vivekananda’s ideas naturally connect with today’s discussions on confidence, hard work, learning, and community, never feeling out of place. For young people, his message isn’t about being perfect, but about being aware, sincere, and true to themselves. In a world obsessed with speed and visibility, it’s a reminder that depth still matters. National Youth Day, then, is not just about the past—it’s about understanding that the search for purpose, strength, and direction is timeless.