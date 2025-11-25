'Is She On Ozempic?': Michelle Obama Shocks Fans With Slim New Look, Spark Weight-Loss Drug Buzz

Michelle Obama has sparked a wave of online chatter after unveiling a noticeably leaner look in a latest photoshoot. The former First Lady appeared in a casual yet polished outfit for the latest edition of her Women project, but it wasn’t the book or its message that the internet was talking about. Instead, her slimmer figure quickly became the centre of conversation.

Michelle Obama's new post spark Ozempic rumours

In the pictures shot by celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz, Obama is seen in a simple grey tee, classic blue jeans and suede boots. While many fans praised her effortless look, social media soon spiralled into speculation about whether her weight loss could be linked to Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight reduction.

Check out the post below:

Mixed reaction from fans

Her post quickly went viral, with several comments emerging on social media platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). “IS MICHELLE ON OZEMPIC?” one user asked on X. Another added, “I would imagine Ozempic… that or a strict diet — nah, Ozempic is way easier.” One more wrote, “Michelle Obama must be taking that Ozempic shot. She’s getting pretty skinny.”

But the reactions weren’t only speculative. Many fans showered her with admiration instead. "Absolutely gorgeous," one person commented under her photo. Another said, "She looks fabulous," while others marvelled at her youthful glow: "HOW are you ageing backwards!"

Is she really on Ozempic?

There is no evidence that Obama uses Ozempic, and she has never stated that she takes the weight-loss medication. She has previously spoken openly about her body changes, particularly during menopause. "I never used to weigh myself… when you’re in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don’t realise," she told People in 2022.