 'Is She On Ozempic?': Michelle Obama Shocks Fans With Slim New Look, Spark Weight-Loss Drug Buzz
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Is She On Ozempic?': Michelle Obama Shocks Fans With Slim New Look, Spark Weight-Loss Drug Buzz

'Is She On Ozempic?': Michelle Obama Shocks Fans With Slim New Look, Spark Weight-Loss Drug Buzz

Michelle Obama’s new photoshoot with Annie Leibovitz has triggered widespread online buzz after fans noticed her slimmer frame. Dressed casually in a grey tee and jeans, the former First Lady drew both praise and speculation, with some users guessing she may be on Ozempic. Obama has previously spoken about natural weight changes during menopause.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image

Michelle Obama has sparked a wave of online chatter after unveiling a noticeably leaner look in a latest photoshoot. The former First Lady appeared in a casual yet polished outfit for the latest edition of her Women project, but it wasn’t the book or its message that the internet was talking about. Instead, her slimmer figure quickly became the centre of conversation.

Michelle Obama's new post spark Ozempic rumours

In the pictures shot by celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz, Obama is seen in a simple grey tee, classic blue jeans and suede boots. While many fans praised her effortless look, social media soon spiralled into speculation about whether her weight loss could be linked to Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight reduction.

Check out the post below:

FPJ Shorts
Pawan Thakur, Dubai-Based Drug Trafficker & Mastermind Of ₹2,500-Crore Narcotics Racket, Arrested; Likely To Be Deported To India Soon
Pawan Thakur, Dubai-Based Drug Trafficker & Mastermind Of ₹2,500-Crore Narcotics Racket, Arrested; Likely To Be Deported To India Soon
Gold Extended Gains Amid Bank Of America Forecasting The Former To Average $4,538 Per Ounce: IBJA Report
Gold Extended Gains Amid Bank Of America Forecasting The Former To Average $4,538 Per Ounce: IBJA Report
Who Is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's Australian Husband & Hotelier, Now Accused Of Domestic Violence
Who Is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's Australian Husband & Hotelier, Now Accused Of Domestic Violence
Arjun Bijlani Puts Wife Neha Swami's Pregnancy Rumours To Rest, Calls Them 'Craziest'
Arjun Bijlani Puts Wife Neha Swami's Pregnancy Rumours To Rest, Calls Them 'Craziest'

Mixed reaction from fans

Her post quickly went viral, with several comments emerging on social media platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). “IS MICHELLE ON OZEMPIC?” one user asked on X. Another added, “I would imagine Ozempic… that or a strict diet — nah, Ozempic is way easier.” One more wrote, “Michelle Obama must be taking that Ozempic shot. She’s getting pretty skinny.”

Read Also
Michelle Obama Calls Out America's Beauty Standards; Gets Trolled & Labelled Racist for Asking White...
article-image

But the reactions weren’t only speculative. Many fans showered her with admiration instead. "Absolutely gorgeous," one person commented under her photo. Another said, "She looks fabulous," while others marvelled at her youthful glow: "HOW are you ageing backwards!"

Read Also
'Marrying You Was The Best Decision': Barack Obama's Sweet Message For Wife Michelle For Their 33rd...
article-image

Is she really on Ozempic?

There is no evidence that Obama uses Ozempic, and she has never stated that she takes the weight-loss medication. She has previously spoken openly about her body changes, particularly during menopause. "I never used to weigh myself… when you’re in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don’t realise," she told People in 2022.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ethiopia’s Volcano Erupts After 12,000 Years: How Delhites Can Protect Themselves From Smoke...

Ethiopia’s Volcano Erupts After 12,000 Years: How Delhites Can Protect Themselves From Smoke...

'Wastage Of Money': Netizens Slam Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Massive Udaipur Wedding Cake With...

'Wastage Of Money': Netizens Slam Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Massive Udaipur Wedding Cake With...

Elders Must Learn To Live A Life With A Philosophic Attitude

Elders Must Learn To Live A Life With A Philosophic Attitude

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Sapt Mandir In Ayodhya, Temple Dedicated To 7 Spiritual Figures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Sapt Mandir In Ayodhya, Temple Dedicated To 7 Spiritual Figures

Ram Mandir: Here's Some Of The Interesting Facts About Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

Ram Mandir: Here's Some Of The Interesting Facts About Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi