 'Wastage Of Money': Netizens Slam Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Massive Udaipur Wedding Cake With Elephant & Lion Accents; Watch Viral Video
Netizens are criticizing the extravagant wedding cake at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur celebration. The towering cake, decorated with elephant and lion motifs, went viral for its scale and opulence. Many users called it an unnecessary display of wealth and a “waste of money,” sparking a debate on lavish wedding trends and over-the-top celebrations.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Udaipur wedding | Instagram

New couple Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s lavish Udaipur wedding continues to dominate social media. After making headlines with its star-studded guest list and extravagant decor, a towering, palace-like wedding cake has gone viral. The four-day celebration, hosted by American billionaire Ramaraju Mantena for his daughter, wrapped up on November 23, but a video of the massive white cake has now taken over the internet.

Netra and Vamsi's wedding cake becomes the talk of the town

The couple’s grand cake-cutting ceremony featured an all-white multi-tiered cake so elaborate that many mistook it for a miniature monument. Crafted with intricate accents, it resembled a royal palace complete with sculpted elephants, lions, and cascading floral details. As the clip circulated, viewers were stunned by the sheer scale of the creation.

Watch the viral wedding cake video below:

Netizens react

But while some marvelled at the craftsmanship, many others criticised the extravagance. "How many hungry people can they feed? A waste of money," one user commented. Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "What sheer wastage of money." A third joked, “Puri shadi me sabse jordar to cake hi laga😂.” Someone else added, “Waste of money atleast they could have given it to some poor the amount which they have spent.”

Wedding of the year

The criticism poured in despite the wedding itself being celebrated as one of the grandest events of the year. Held at the iconic Jagmandir Island Palace, Rajasthan’s famed 17th-century marble marvel, the ceremony transformed the venue into a floral wonderland.

The festivities, attended by global personalities and top business families, showcased performances and appearances from major Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar. South star Ram Charan was also present. Adding to the glamour, American singer Jennifer Lopez delivered a spectacular performance.

