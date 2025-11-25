Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Sapt Mandir In Ayodhya, Temple Dedicated To 7 Spiritual Figures

PM Modi at Ayodhya’s Sapt Mandir | ANI image

A day of spiritual significance unfolded in Ayodhya as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the sacred Sapt Mandir complex on Tuesday morning, only hours before he is scheduled to hoist the saffron dhwaja atop the Ram Temple. His visit comes at a defining moment for the holy city, which is preparing for one of its most symbolic ceremonies since the temple’s consecration earlier this year.

After offering prayers at Sapt Mandir, the Prime Minister also stopped at the Sheshavtar Mandir, spending time in quiet meditation as preparations continued across the vast temple complex.

Watch:

About the Sapt Mandir in Ayodhya

Located within the sprawling Ram Janmabhoomi campus, the Sapt Mandir brings together shrines dedicated to seven revered figures who shaped Lord Rama’s life and journey. These include Maharishi Vashishtha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Devi Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

Each of these personalities holds deep spiritual and emotional relevance in the Ramayana, representing Rama's teachers, companions, and devotees. Their temples are placed together within the complex to honour their contributions to the epic narrative and to symbolise the values of devotion, companionship, knowledge, and dharma.

The Prime Minister’s visit to these shrines ahead of the major ceremony has been interpreted as an acknowledgement of their integral role in the larger Ramayana tradition.

PM Modi to hoist saffron flag on Ram Temple shikhara

The centrepiece of the day’s events will take place at noon, when PM Modi hoists the sacred saffron flag atop the temple’s 191-foot-high shikhara. The act marks a ceremonial completion of the temple structure and is expected to be witnessed by thousands present in Ayodhya and millions watching across the country.

The event holds added significance as it falls on an auspicious confluence of dates: Margashirsha Shukla Panchami, Vivah Panchami, and the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The shubh muhurat for the hoisting has been set between 11:52 am and 12:35 pm, with the core ritual to be completed within a carefully calculated four-minute window for maximum spiritual alignment.