By: Rutunjay Dole | January 13, 2026
Lohri 2026: List Of Traditional & Popular Foods To Serve On This Day
Lohri foods primarily feature seasonal ingredients like sesame seeds (til), jaggery (gur), peanuts, and maize, which are believed to generate body heat and energy during the winter.
Moong dal halwa, a rich, traditional North Indian dessert. It is particularly popular during winter months and festive occasions.
Makki ki roti, a flat unleavened bread made from corn meal.
Gur ki Kheer is a traditional Indian dessert, especially popular during winters and festivals like Lohri & Makar Sankranti.
Gajak or Til Gajak is masterfully made using jaggery, sesame seeds, and lots of pure ghee.
Punjabi Pinni is the traditionally made sweet in Punjabi households, that usually marks the onset of the chill which is Lohri.