'Did She Fall Down?': Disha Patani Wears 'Dirty' Pants With Talwiinder At Mumbai Airport; Netizens React To Her Style

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's airport style has once again set the internet abuzz, but this time, it was her choice of denim that grabbed headlines. Spotted at Mumbai airport, reportedly with singer Talwiinder, Disha rocked blue-toned denim bottoms with muddy, distressed patches, paired with a full-sleeved black top and an oversized black jacket.

Completing her look with headphones and casual shoes, she effortlessly turned heads, though not everyone was on board with the fashion statement.

How did the internet react to Disha's style?

Social media was quick to react. One user joked, “Meri mummy pant k sath muze bhi dho deti...esse aacha ye pant ghar hi nahi jyati 😂😂😂😂,” while another quipped, “Mechanic ka kaam rahi thi saara din aur shaam ko party v jaana kapde change karne ka time nhi mila 😂.”

Others chimed in, “Did she fall down?” and, “Shakal aur body itni acchi hai ki inn kapdo me bhi gareeb nahi lag rahi."

Disha and Talwiinder dating rumours

Disha had just returned from Udaipur, where she attended Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding. She was seen at the airport alongside her close friend Mouni Roy and Mouni’s husband, Suraj Nambiar.

However, it was Talwiinder’s presence with Disha that sparked the dating rumours. Known for keeping his face hidden in public, Talwiinder wore his signature mask but briefly revealed his face for CISF verification, with Disha assisting him with his boarding pass.

The duo’s airport appearance together has only intensified speculation about their relationship, though neither has confirmed anything officially.