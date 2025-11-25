 PM Modi Set To Hoist Ayodhya's Ram Temple Flag: Know Date, Time & More
PM Modi Set To Hoist Ayodhya's Ram Temple Flag: Know Date, Time & More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on November 25 to hoist a 191-foot saffron flag atop the Ram Temple’s main spire. The ceremony, seen as a symbolic completion of the Ram Mandir, will take place during the shubh muhurat between 11:52 am and 12:35 pm. Ayodhya has been decorated with nearly 100 tons of flowers as thousands of devotees gather.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Image Courtesy: X (@AkashvaniAIR)

Ayodhya is preparing for another major moment in the Ram Mandir’s journey as Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to the temple town for a special ceremony. Years after the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple, the city is once again seeing a surge of visitors. This time, the focus is on the ceremonial hoisting of a massive saffron flag atop the temple's spire, a moment expected to draw devotees from across India and abroad.

PM Modi to Hoist the 191-Foot Saffron Flag

The central highlight of the ceremony is the towering 191-foot saffron flag that will be raised atop the temple’s main shikhara. The flag, a symbol of dharma, devotion and the eternal presence of Bhagwan Shri Ram, will be hoisted by Prime Minister Modi himself.

article-image

Officials have shared that special arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the Prime Minister’s ascent to the upper levels of the mandir, ensuring both safety and seamless execution. This moment is being regarded as a symbolic 'second pran pratishtha,' reinforcing the spiritual completeness of the Ram Mandir after the consecration of Ram Lalla in January 2024.

Date and time of the hosting

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 25, aligning with several significant dates on the Hindu calendar, including Margashirsha Shukla Panchami, Vivah Panchami, and also the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

article-image

The shubh muhurat for the flag hoisting is reportedly set between 11:52 am and 12:35 pm, with the core ritual scheduled to be completed within a four-minute window inside that period. The timing has been chosen carefully to ensure the ceremony is held under the most auspicious and spiritually aligned conditions.

Ayodhya has been adorned with nearly 100 tons of flowers, transforming the temple complex and its surroundings into a vibrant celebration of devotion. As thousands gather to witness this defining moment, the event stands as another chapter in the unfolding legacy of the Ram Temple.

