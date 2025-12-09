'Chhod Usko... Gira De': Onlooker Reacts As Intoxicated Woman In Delhi Falls Off Rapido Ride; WATCH | X @life_of_meera

A disturbing video from Delhi has gone viral on social media, showing an intoxicated woman slipping off a Rapido bike while the rider desperately tries to stop her from falling. The incident, captured late at night, has sparked widespread concern over passenger safety and the dangers of commuting in a drunken state.

In the clip, the woman can be seen leaning unconscious on the pillion seat of the bike, barely able to hold herself up. The Rapido rider, visibly struggling, uses one hand to keep herself from falling off the bike while trying to balance his bike. As she slowly begins sliding sideways, he repeatedly urges her to sit properly, but she remains completely unresponsive.

WATCH VIDEO:

दिल्ली के एक नाइट क्लब के बाहर एक नशे में धुत लड़की का रैपिडो बाइक से गिरना यह दिखाता है कि तेजी से बदलती लाइफस्टाइल और रात की पार्टियों का असर युवाओं के व्यवहार पर कितना पड़ रहा है जिम्मेदारी की कमी सुरक्षा की अनदेखी और सोशल मीडिया पर दिखने की होड़ मिलकर ऐसी स्थितियां पैदा करती… pic.twitter.com/BnvJRXr5oy — Meera (@life_of_meera) December 8, 2025

A man recording the incident from another vehicle can be heard saying, “chhod de bhai usko, gira de,” a remark that has further fuelled outrage online. Moments later, the woman loses balance entirely and slips off the bike. The rider, however, manages to hold onto her and lowers her to the ground carefully, preventing a potentially serious injury.

The video has triggered a wave of reactions, with many social media users praising the Rapido rider for his patience and presence of mind. Others criticised the bystander for making insensitive comments instead of offering help. The clip has also reignited conversations around late-night commute safety and the risks associated with travelling under the influence of alcohol, especially for women.

While the woman’s identity and her condition after the incident remain unknown, the incident serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by both riders and passengers during unsafe travel situations. Many users have urged ride-hailing platforms to implement stricter guidelines for handling intoxicated passengers to avoid such dangerous scenarios in the future.