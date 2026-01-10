Bihar Crime Caught On Camera: Young Man Shot In Hand By 3 Masked Miscreants In Maner

Three masked attackers corner a young man in Maner, Bihar, shoot him in the hand during a late-night attack, and flee as the injured victim cries out for help | X/@VikramSNoida16

A shocking case of an armed attack has come to light in Bihar’s Maner area, where a young man was assaulted by three miscreants, one of whom was armed with a firearm. CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred on the night of January 9, has surfaced, capturing the violent attack.

How the Attack Unfolded

The video shows the victim riding his motorcycle slowly along a road when three masked men, already positioned on motorcycles, suddenly block his path. A brief scuffle ensues as the assailants surround him. While two of the attackers are seen grabbing the victim by the neck and restraining him, another pulls out what appears to be a pistol.

Within seconds, the armed assailant fires at close range, hitting the victim on the hand, before all three miscreants flee the scene on their motorcycles. The injured man is heard screaming in pain, repeatedly calling out “Pappu Bhaiya… Pappu Bhaiya!”. Moments later, locals rush out, and voices can be heard saying, “Goli maar diya” (he has been shot).

Motive Still Unclear

At the time of publishing this report, it remains unclear whether the attack was the result of a robbery attempt or linked to any other motive. Police are examining the CCTV footage and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Crime Debate in Bihar

According to State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) data, cognizable crimes in Bihar increased by approximately 80% between 2015 and 2024, significantly higher than the national average rise of around 33% during a similar period. Certain years saw notable spikes in categories such as robberies and kidnappings.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government maintains that law and order has improved since 2005, citing strict policing, a zero-tolerance approach to crime, and initiatives like Dial 112 emergency services and women’s help desks. However, opposition parties continue to flag the long-term rise in overall crime and recent high-profile violent incidents, arguing that perceptions of “jungle raj” persist despite official claims of declining heinous crimes.