 Bihar Crime: 35-Year-Old Schoolteacher Abducted In Broad Daylight From Saran District; Probe Underway
Criminals abducted a 35-year-old schoolteacher, Kundan Kumar, in broad daylight from Bihar’s Saran district on Tuesday, raising serious law and order concerns. The kidnappers arrived in a Scorpio SUV, forced him into the vehicle, and fled with his motorcycle. Police are scanning CCTV footage, questioning locals, and have assured swift action, but the teacher’s whereabouts remain unknown.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
Patna: In a shocking incident that has raised serious questions over law and order, criminals abducted a schoolteacher in broad daylight from the Baniapur police station area of Bihar’s Saran district on Tuesday.

About The Case

The abductors arrived in a Scorpio SUV, forcibly dragged the teacher into the vehicle, and fled with both the victim and his motorcycle, creating panic across the region.

The abducted teacher has been identified as 35-year-old Kundan Kumar, a resident of Piyano village under Kopa police station.

He is posted at the Upgraded Middle School in Karhi, Baniapur.

article-image

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at around 10:00 a.m. when Kundan Kumar was on his way to school, riding his motorcycle as usual.

Criminals who were lying in wait suddenly surrounded him with the Scorpio, forcibly pushed him into the vehicle, and escaped within moments.

The speed and coordination of the act left bystanders stunned, giving them no opportunity to intervene.

The fact that the criminals also took away the teacher’s motorcycle has led police to believe that the abduction was well-planned.

article-image

Soon after the incident, panic and chaos gripped the victim’s family, while local residents expressed anger and concern over the deteriorating security situation in the area.

Upon receiving information, police teams from Baniapur and Kopa police stations immediately swung into action.

Officers are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the Scorpio’s registration number and identify the kidnappers.

Police are also questioning family members and acquaintances to determine whether the victim had any previous disputes or threats.

As of now, no clue has been found regarding the whereabouts of Kundan Kumar.

Police officials have assured that intensive efforts are underway and claimed that the case will be solved soon and the teacher will be rescued safely.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered fear among teachers and residents in the region.

Teachers have demanded enhanced security measures, saying that such brazen crimes in daylight have severely shaken their sense of safety.

