 I-PAC Raids Case: ED Moves Supreme Court After Calcutta HC Defers Hearing; West Bengal Government Files Caveat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaI-PAC Raids Case: ED Moves Supreme Court After Calcutta HC Defers Hearing; West Bengal Government Files Caveat

I-PAC Raids Case: ED Moves Supreme Court After Calcutta HC Defers Hearing; West Bengal Government Files Caveat

The Enforcement Directorate moved the Supreme Court under Article 32 after the Calcutta High Court deferred hearing on the I-PAC raids involving the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. The ED alleged obstruction of its investigation by the state and sought a CBI probe. In response, the West Bengal government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
ED Raided Premises Of I-PAC, Its Director Prateek Jain In Kolkata on Thursday (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (January 10) moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court deferred hearing in the I-PAC raids case against Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government. The federal agency filed an Article 32 petition before the Supreme Court.

According to reports, the ED alleged in the petition that its investigation against I-PAC was obstructed by the state government. The probe agency also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government also filed a caveat in the top court.

FPJ Shorts
I-PAC Raids Case: ED Moves Supreme Court After Calcutta HC Defers Hearing; West Bengal Government Files Caveat
I-PAC Raids Case: ED Moves Supreme Court After Calcutta HC Defers Hearing; West Bengal Government Files Caveat
Masik Kalashtami 2026: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
Masik Kalashtami 2026: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
Is Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer O Romeo Based On Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, Dawood Ibrahim's Real-Life Story?
Is Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer O Romeo Based On Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, Dawood Ibrahim's Real-Life Story?
Security Breach At Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Complex, Kashmiri Youth Detained While Attempting To Offer Namaz: Reports
Security Breach At Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Complex, Kashmiri Youth Detained While Attempting To Offer Namaz: Reports
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Security Breach At Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Complex, Kashmiri Youth Detained While Attempting To Offer...

Security Breach At Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Complex, Kashmiri Youth Detained While Attempting To Offer...

Odisha: 9-Seater India One Airlines Plane With 6 Onboard Crash Lands Near Rourkela Airstrip; Video

Odisha: 9-Seater India One Airlines Plane With 6 Onboard Crash Lands Near Rourkela Airstrip; Video

Bengaluru Accident Video: Speeding Skoda Crashes Into Restaurant In Indiranagar As 'Drunk' Driver...

Bengaluru Accident Video: Speeding Skoda Crashes Into Restaurant In Indiranagar As 'Drunk' Driver...

Who Was Anita Chaudhary? Jhansi’s First Woman Auto-Driver Allegedly Killed By Ex-Husband

Who Was Anita Chaudhary? Jhansi’s First Woman Auto-Driver Allegedly Killed By Ex-Husband

Kerala Lottery Result: January 10, 2026 - Karunya KR-738 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: January 10, 2026 - Karunya KR-738 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...