I-PAC Raids Case: ED Moves Supreme Court After Calcutta HC Defers Hearing; West Bengal Government Files Caveat

ED Raided Premises Of I-PAC, Its Director Prateek Jain In Kolkata on Thursday (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (January 10) moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court deferred hearing in the I-PAC raids case against Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government. The federal agency filed an Article 32 petition before the Supreme Court.

According to reports, the ED alleged in the petition that its investigation against I-PAC was obstructed by the state government. The probe agency also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government also filed a caveat in the top court.

